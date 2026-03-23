Chelsea have identified John Terry as a potential interim manager should they decide to sack Liam Rosenior, according to a report, which has also revealed BlueCo’s admiration for Cesc Fabregas.

Rosenior was appointed the Chelsea manager only in January 2026, following the departure of Enzo Maresca.

The 41-year-old was in charge of Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg, at the time, and BlueCo, which owns both of them, decided that an ‘in-house’ managerial appointment was the best course of action.

Rosenior started his Chelsea’s managerial career well, but recent results have raised doubts about whether he is the right fit for the job long-term.

Chelsea were humiliated 8-2 on aggregate by Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League and also lost 3-0 to Everton away from home in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Blues are in danger of missing out on the Premier League top five this season, and thereby Champions League football in the 2026/27 campaign.

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According to Sports Boom, Chelsea are considering sacking Rosenior and already have club legend Terry in mind as ‘a possible interim fix’.

Terry won the Premier League title and the FA Cup five times each with Chelsea, with whom he also clinched the Champions League and the Europa League once each.

The former England international central defender is working as an Academy coach at Chelsea at the moment.

While Terry would be a potential interim appointment, Sports Boom has claimed that BlueCo have identified another former star, Cesc Fabregas, as the manager for the long term.

Fabregas is in charge of Como at the moment, and the former Arsenal and Spain international midfielder is doing exceptionally well.

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Under Fabregas last season, Como finished 10th in Serie A and are currently fourth in the table.

‘Fabregas is the name in the frame for the bigger picture’ at Chelsea, according to the report.

Now 38, Fabregas was at Chelsea from 2014 until 2019, winning the Premier League title twice, and the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League once each.

While Sports Boom has claimed that ‘Liam Rosenior is already on borrowed time’ at Chelsea, reports elsewhere suggest that the Blues will not sack him anytime soon.

TEAMtalk has reported that Chelsea are fully behind Rosenior and have faith in him.

The report has stated: ‘There is a firm understanding internally at Chelsea that stepping into the role mid-season presents significant challenges, both in terms of implementing tactical ideas and managing a squad assembled with a different vision in mind.

‘Rather than panic amid a run of four consecutive defeats, Chelsea’s stance is one of patience.

‘The club are keen for Rosenior to have a full pre-season to properly embed his philosophy, with confidence that a summer of work on the training ground will allow players to fully absorb his systems and approach.’

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