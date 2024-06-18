Chelsea join Arsenal in battle for £120m-rated Serie A striker sensation

Chelsea are working on a potential deal to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, as they look to back new boss Enzo Maresca with a major arrival.

Osimhen, 26, has become one of the most highly sought-after strikers in the world over recent years, impressing by scoring double figures in every season since he joined Napoli from lille in 2020. His tally of 26 helped the club win their first Serie A title since 1990 in 2022-23, but last season’s 10th-placed finish was a huge disappointment.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has taken over at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, but keeping hold of Osimhen could prove very difficult this summer, with Arsenal said to be also keen and preparing a bid.

Blues join Osimhen chase

The player signed a new contract until 2026 with a reported £120m release clause in it, and Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has already admitted it is likely he will move to the Premier League.

“We knew that since last summer,” De Laurentiis told reporters . “That’s why the contract negotiations were so drawn out and amicable… but we knew perfectly well that he would go Real Madrid, to PSG or to a English team.”

But Osimhen has never stated he wants to leave and seemed to suggest he isn’t looking for a move when questioned.

“I’m with Napoli, I signed a new contract. I’m enjoying my time there. I think I’ve already made up my mind, I already know what I want to do in my career,” Osimhen told CBS Sports.