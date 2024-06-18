Chelsea join Arsenal in battle for £120m-rated Serie A striker sensation
Blues join Osimhen chase
“Since I’ve started, I’ve been the one making my own decisions and everything is working out well for me. I already know the next step I want to take, so for now I just want to finish the season strong.”
Chelsea could get the upper hand over Arsenal in the race for Osimhen because according to Caught Offside, Napoli are keen to sign Romelu Lukaku as his replacement.
Conte has a good relationship with the Belgian striker when they worked together at Inter, but his second spell at Chelsea didn’t work out. He spent last season on loan at Roma under Jose Mourinho and has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but it appears an opportunity to keep him in Italy is very much on the table.
