According to reports, Premier League giants Chelsea have ‘joined’ several Premier League clubs in the race to sign talented Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley.

The 23-year-old Denmark international starred for Celtic last season as he grabbed 18 goals and 13 assists in his 37 Scottish Premiership appearances.

O’Riley’s form has not gone unnoticed as Serie A outfit Atalanta has had offers rejected for the midfielder this summer.

Atalanta face competition from Premier League clubs, with Chelsea the latest team to show interest in signing the Celtic standout.

Chelsea’s interest in O’Riley comes as England international Conor Gallagher nears a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

On Sunday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explained that Chelsea are “determined not to lose Gallagher for nothing” in 2025.

“Atletico Madrid want an answer from Conor Gallagher by the end of the weekend after having their €40m proposal accepted by Chelsea,” Romano said.

“The Premier League club don’t want to lose another big player on a free transfer after it happened in the past with Antonio Rudiger. The Blues want Gallagher to join Atleti this summer, but it all depends on the player, with positive talks occurring on Saturday.

“Gallagher has had a new contract offered to him three times but he has decided not to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder has his own reasons for this and only he knows what he wants for his future, which we will all know soon.

“Chelsea want to find a solution for Gallagher and it is their priority to get it done this month, with all parties confident it will be. They are determined not to lose the England international for nothing in one year when his contract expires.”

Regarding O’Riley, a report from The Sun meanwhile claims Chelsea have ‘joined the transfer hunt’ to land him this summer.