Chelsea ‘join race’ for £40m Tel alternative; look to beat Man Utd to star who could solve problem area

Evan Ferguson and Gregor Kobel have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, while they are also looking a potential goalkeeper signing.

The Blues have set their sights on bringing in another forward before the end of the transfer window with Christopher Nkunku looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge before the deadline.

ESPN Brasil claim that Nkunku is ‘determined to leave Chelsea in the next few days’ and the former Paris Saint-Germain player ‘would be happy to stay in England or go back to Germany’.

And ESPN reporter James Olley insists that Tottenham have a ‘clearer path’ to signing Bayern Munich forward Tel than Chelsea after the Blues ‘made a lot of the early running’.

When asked if Tel could sign for Chelsea or another Premier League club before the deadline, Olley wrote: ‘Yes. Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has confirmed that the 19-year-old Tel wants to leave and said: “I’ve rarely had so many clubs call me about a player before.”

‘But although Chelsea have made a lot of the early running, Tottenham feel they have an opportunity to win the race by offering a clearer path to regular first-team football and had a €60m offer accepted on Thursday night. The player has yet to make a decision though and personal terms have not been reached.

‘Sources said that Manchester United, Aston Villa and Ligue 1 side Marseille are also interested — although United must focus on outgoings first — while it remains unclear if Arsenal pivot away from their pursuit of Villa striker Ollie Watkins. If they do, Tel will be one alternative.’

And now Chelsea could turn to Brighton striker Ferguson with The Guardian claiming that the Blues ‘have joined the race to sign’ the Republic of Ireland international.

Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bournemouth, Everton Tottenham and West Ham are also interested in Ferguson but the race for the Brighton attacker is described as ‘unpredictable’.

The Guardian adds:

‘Leverkusen were seen as frontrunners for Ferguson only for their plans to be complicated by Al-Nassr pulling out of a deal to sign Victor Boniface. That left West Ham in a strong position but they risk being outmuscled by Chelsea. ‘Enzo Maresca is keen to bring in a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson, who has gone seven games without scoring in the Premier League, and Ferguson is well known to the Stamford Bridge club’s recruitment team. Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting director, was previously at Brighton. ‘It is unclear if Chelsea, who have recruited heavily from Brighton during the past two-and-a-half years, want a loan or a permanent deal. It is thought Ferguson, who is recovering from an ankle injury, could be available for £40m. ‘The 20-year-old has scored once this season but is seen as one of the best young forwards in England. ‘The race for Ferguson is unpredictable. Arsenal need a striker but do not have any domestic loans left and have targeted Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. Ferguson would be below Richarlison and Dominic Solanke in the pecking order at Spurs. ‘He would have opportunities to play regularly at Bournemouth, however, who have lost Enes Unal and Evanilson to injury, as well as at West Ham.’

Another position that Chelsea are interested in improving is goalkeeper with Robert Sanchez making a number of mistakes leading to goals this season.

And the Premier League side have identified Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel as a target but they could have to wait until the summer to land the Switzerland international.

The Independent claim: