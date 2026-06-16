Chelsea are planning a move to bring Andrea Cambiaso to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for Marc Cucurella, who has joined Real Madrid, according to a report.

Cucurella was linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but it was Madrid who got a £52million deal done with Chelsea.

Madrid officially announced on June 15 that they have signed Cucurella, who is part of the Spain squad at the 2026 World Cup.

As things stand, Jorrel Hato and Caleb Wiley are the two options at left-back for Chelsea, who will have Xabi Alonso as their manager from July 1.

Hato is only 20, while Wiley is just a year older and has been on loan at Strasbourg and Watford for the past two seasons.

There is a need for Chelsea to sign an established and senior left-back, and it has now emerged in the Italian media that the London club’s owners, BlueCo, are planning to bid for Andrea Cambiaso.

Chelsea target Andrea Cambiaso to replace Marc Cucurella

Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale has revealed that Cambiaso is on manager Alonso’s list of targets, with Juventus looking for €40million (£34.6m) for him.

Di Natale wrote on X at 8:13am on June 16: “Chelsea (#CFC) will make a move for Andrea #Cambiaso.

“The Juventus full-back is on Xabi Alonso’s list to replace Marc Cucurella.

“Official contacts between the parties are expected in the coming days.

“Juventus are asking for €40mln and evaluations will be made in case of suitable offers.”

Andrea Cambiaso has been compared to Paolo Maldini

Cambiaso is one of the best left-sided players in Italy who can play as a left-back as well as a left wing-back.

The Italy international, who is two-footed, is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2029.

AC Milan legend Mauro Tassotti worked with Cambiaso in his role as the Genoa assistant manager during the 2021/22 campaign.

Tassotti was so impressed with Tassotti that he even compared him to the great Paolo Maldini.

The former Milan star told La Gazzetta dello Sport in December 2023: “I was immediately struck by Andrea’s ability to play both left and right. And above all his ability to kick with both feet.

“I haven’t yet understood whether he is right or left-footed. In this sense, he is similar to Paolo Maldini who however was much more powerful from a physical standpoint, had incredible charisma and was also very strong defensively, so much so that he ended his career as a centre-back.

“But Cambiaso has now made a rapid jump. In Bologna, he did very well. And at Juventus, when given the chance to play, he made the most of it.”

Tassotti added: “His best role? He’s a wingback who can play as a fifth defender in a 3-5-2 or a full-back in a four-man defence.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor worked with Cambiaso in his role as Juventus boss, and he, too, was hugely impressed.

Tudor said about Cambiaso in September 2025: “He can play as a mezzala.

“He has a different kind of mind, in a good way. As a full-back, he sees things as a midfielder. Sometimes he moves inside, and he feels the positions.

“I give the guys a bit of freedom to adapt on the pitch in the best way according to their qualities.

“He’s a top-level player. He needs to be more consistent in his performances, and he has to work and grow. It always depends on him.

“Potentially, he’s a player for the best clubs in the world, but it’s up to him to decide.

“He can play at Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City, the top clubs in the world, but he has to say: ‘I’ll get there because every Sunday, I’m the best.’ If he says that, he can go and play there shortly.”

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