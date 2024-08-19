Chelsea kick off chain reaction that leaves Celtic battling to keep midfield pairing

Brendan Rodgers will want to keep hold of two key midfield men amid Premier League interest

Chelsea’s signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could wind up costing Celtic one of their top midfielders this summer.

Leicester City have so far come up short in their attempts to bring in a ready replacement for their engine room star.

Celtic have seen Matt O’Riley persistently linked with an exit across the summer as various teams, many from the Premier League have made contact about a potential signing.

The Bhoys have demanded a new Scottish Premier League record fee for O’Riley but now it seems that suitors are gathering around another one of Brendan Rodgers key men.

While Brighton are rumoured to have bid for O’Riley they face competition from the likes of Tottenham and Atalanta for the highly-rated midfielder.

However, O’Riley’s availability might be impacted by the status of his Celtic midfield mate Reo Hatate who has also become the focus for transfer pursuits of Premier League teams.

Leicester, as well as clubs in Spain and Italy, are keen on Hatate as they seek to bring in a replacement for Dewsbury-Hall who has left the King Power Stadium for London.

Transfer journalist Chris Wheatley confirmed the Premier League interest in Hatate on X: “Leicester City among the teams monitoring Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate.

“26-year-old is keen on moving to the Premier League this summer, with interest from Spain and Italy too.”

The Japanese international was a star performer at Celtic under current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou but links to Spurs have proven to have little substance to them.

Hatate netted the opening goal of the season for Celtic in a 4-0 win over and has started on the left-side of a three-man midfield in each of the club’s three matches so far this term.

O’Riley and Hatate form a settled midfield trio for Celtic with veteran Callum McGregor slotting in between the younger players.

Celtic may well sanction the transfer of one of their key players but they are unlikely to allow both O’Riley and Hatate to depart in the same window, especially with so little time left to sign any replacements.

MORE REACTION TO THE RETURN OF LEAGUE FOOTBALL FROM F365

👉Wolves have five in worst Premier League XI of the weekend

👉Good news and bad news as Pep Guardiola’s Man City paint a target on their backs

👉Shearer claims Chelsea star has already been ‘told’ to leave after ‘frustrated’ player ‘creates chaos’

Hatate’s contract only expires in 2028 and O’Riley is tied to the club until 2027 and Rodgers has already indicated that anything short of a record-breaking fee will be rebuffed.

Celtic are more likely to agree to the sale of Hatate but that isn’t a deal they need to make and the fee offered would need to be an enticing one.

O’Riley might feel he still has time to move to the Premier League later in his career but for Hatate the window might be closing on him soon.

Rodgers will not want to sell either player as both have been key starters already this term.