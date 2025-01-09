Chelsea have been labelled "frustrating" for their pursuit of Marc Guehi

Former Chelsea man Joe Cole feels it’s “frustrating” that the club are having to resort to re-signing a former player, Marc Guehi, as they’ll have to “fork out” to land the centre-back.

Chelsea are making a good fist of the Premier League this season. They’re currently fourth in the table, having finished sixth last season, and 12th the campaign prior.

But their defence is currently the worst out of the top five, with some sides outside of that also bettering them at the back.

As a result of suggestions that they need to improve, the Blues are going after former academy player Guehi, who they are said to have made a bid for.

Former Blues man Cole has detailed the frustration at going for Guehi, though he admits he is a quality asset.

“The priority for Chelsea is in central defence. Benoit Badiashile is picking up injuries and Wesley Fofana has been wonderful, but he keeps on breaking down,” Cole told Paddy Power.

“Levi Colwill is a young player who’s done well but he still needs to develop and improve, and he will do.

“It’s so frustrating for Chelsea because they’ve sold someone like Marc Guehi, and he’s gone on to become a top centre-half which I could see [at the time].

“Guehi is a proper player and he’s in England’s starting lineup now and Chelsea are going to have to fork out to get him back. It’s an area that needs to be sorted out at Chelsea.

“I like the links with Marc Guehi but it’s just frustrating that they need to go and buy players that they’ve sold – Chelsea do it far too often!

“If needs must, and it’s the right move, you have to do it and I don’t think there’s a better centre-half in the country, outside of Manchester City and Arsenal, he’s as good as anything there is, and he will get better.”

Indeed, Chelsea have sold and re-signed Romelu Lukaku and David Luiz to name a couple in recent seasons and seem to now be making tracks towards Guehi.

