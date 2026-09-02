Lamine Camara reacts to Chelsea deadline day collapse as Liverpool, Blues told new price

Lamine Camara was devastated not to complete a move to Chelsea on deadline day as Liverpool made some last-minute calls, according to reports.

The Blues were confident of landing a deal for Camara on deadline day as they gave the green light for Enzo Fernandez to join Manchester City.

Chelsea had made it their mission on deadline day to bring in another midfielder with Camara and Roma star Manu Kone their top two targets.

However, Monaco pulled out of a deal in the final hours of the window with Ben Jacobs revealing that Chelsea viewing the French club’s behaviour as “deeply unprofessional”.

Jacobs told talkSPORT: “For those who are unaware, Chelsea tried twice for Lamine Camara, €45m and €50m, but it was rejected. Why? Because Monaco felt in a strong position to keep the player because they thought Flo Balogun was off to Everton, and he still might be.

“Flash forward, Chelsea sell Enzo Fernandez [to Manchester City], late in the day there’s a question mark over Balogun, the French window closed earlier than this window so Monaco weren’t even able to bring in a replacement because Balogun is still being registered in their EU spots.

READ: Enzo Fernandez joins Man City in British record deal as Chelsea keep their word after Camara failure

“Then about two hours ago, Monaco get cold feet and say if there’s any doubt about Balogun we need to go to Chelsea and do this deal [for Camara] for €55m. By the way, two days ago they quoted Behdad Eghbali €70m, Chelsea say, ‘thanks very much, we’ve got a great deal here’, it’s formalised, we wait and see if it’s gone to a deal sheet.

“Suddenly Monaco get double the cash for Lamine Camara and Flo Balogun but they couldn’t take the risk of Balogun getting done because they need money immediately.

“Chelsea, even an hour ago, were formalising this move with complete confidence because from their perspective, Monaco were cashing in on both players.

“My understanding is that Monaco still believe they can still get €70m and they want to keep the player now.

“Chelsea view this as deeply unprofessional. Chelsea thought they were going to announce this evening on a six-year contract with a one-year option, the player was keen on the move.”

Jacobs added on interest from Liverpool: “Liverpool made a call this evening, and more than one I am told, to say the camp of Camara wait, and to say to Monaco wait, because Liverpool don’t want Lamine Camara now, Alexis MacAllister is still at the club, Liverpool said to Monaco, ‘wait’, Liverpool said to Camara, ‘wait’.

READ: Premier League transfer net spend table for 26/27 season: Chelsea among six to make profit!

“To be clear, so this is not taken out of context, we’re not saying Liverpool interfered in the deal relating to Chelsea, we are saying all day, Liverpool said to Monaco and Camara, ‘if you do not get your move, we will be back for you potentially in 2027’.

“And that is a factor in this story because Monaco’s belief is that they can get €70m, they had to give a cut-price deal because at the point they agreed with Chelsea they needed the money, now Balogun is likely to Everton and the whole situation in a matter of minutes has changed.”

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Camara was ‘raging’ that his deal to join Chelsea on deadline day collapsed.

The website added: ‘TEAMtalk has spoken to sources on all sides of the deal and we can confirm that Camara’s camp are ‘furious’ with Monaco’s decision – while Chelsea are also extremely unhappy with how the situation unfolded.’

One source told TEAMtalk: “This is shocking, it was all done and agreed. Monaco reneged on the agreement and it is just unprofessional how they have acted, no other way to describe it.

“Lamine was ready to move, was so excited about joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe and working under Xabi Alonso – who he had spoken to at length in the build-up to the move. He was ready for this and is now clearly upset that is has not happened.”

READ NEXT: Premier League transfer window winners: Brentford, Maresca, De Zerbi, Chelsea