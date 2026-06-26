According to reports, Chelsea are close to signing two new defenders, including ‘top target’ Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

In recent months, it has been widely reported that Chelsea face sanctions over their immense spending, but they also look set to invest heavily this summer.

Having already cashed in on Marc Cucurella, Xabi Alonso‘s side could further raise funds with the sales of Enzo Fernandes and Malo Gusto in the coming weeks.

This would enable the Blues to reinvest in their squad, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on Friday that they are set to beat Inter Milan in the race to sign full-back Marco Palestra for around £43m from Serie A side Atalanta.

On Thursday, Romano said on X: ‘Marco Palestra will undergo medical in London on Friday as new Chelsea player.

‘Travelling to England to seal move from Atalanta as Palestra will sign contract until June 2032 plus option until 2033.’

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And Lacroix could be their next signing after Palestra, with a report this week claiming that he is ‘keen’ to join Chelsea after indicating his desire to leave Crystal Palace.

Maxence Lacroix ‘set’ for Chelsea move after saying yes to Xabi Alonso

On Thursday evening, a report from Football Insider claimed Lacroix has ’emerged as a top target’ for Chelsea, while our colleagues at TEAMtalk have reported that he has ‘said yes’ to the Blues.

The report claims: ‘Chelsea are now emerging as the strongest contender for his signature, and we can reveal that discussions from the Stamford Bridge side have advanced positively this week.

‘Sources state that Lacroix is now very much open to the move across London, and the Blues are actively pushing to turn their interest into a concrete deal as they continue reshaping Xabi Alonso’s squad.’

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Now, French outlet L’Equipe are reporting that Lacroix is ‘set to leave’ Crystal Palace and ‘join’ Chelsea in a deal worth 55 million euros (£47m), with this deal expected to be announced once the World Cup is over.

The report explains:

‘Everything is accelerating for Maxence Lacroix, who is reaping the rewards of steady progress over several years. ‘The Crystal Palace centre-back is expected to sign with Chelsea for around €55 million after the 2026 World Cup, as also reported by the English press.’

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