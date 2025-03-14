Chelsea have hijacked Manchester United’s move for Sporting star Geovany Quenda as Fabrizio Romano gives the ‘here we go’ after a ‘secret blitz’.

Ruben Amorim handed Quenda his debut at Sporting and the teenager became a key part of his side before Amorim left for United in November, playing as a right wing-back in the Portuguese head coach’s 3-4-3 system.

It was suggested that it was just a matter of time before Quenda joined Amorim at Old Trafford, with a report in January claiming the Red Devils had already ‘snapped up’ the 17-year-old ahead of a summer move.

David Ornstein of The Athletic played down those rumours by insisting no ‘formal offer’ had been made by United, but in February it was claimed that Quenda had ‘verbally agreed’ to reunite with Amorim.

Everything was pointing towards a move to Manchester United, but they’ve been gazumped by Chelsea in the dead of night.

Posting at 4am, because the guy never sleeps, shortly after both Manchester United and Chelsea secured safe passage through to the quarter-final of their respective European competitions, Romano delivered the bombshell news that Chelsea have ‘agreed a deal’ with Sporting for the transfer of Quenda in 2026 after a ‘secret blitz’.

He wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese top talent Geovany Quenda, here we go! Medical DONE for Quenda after secret blitz, he will join Chelsea in 2026.

‘Club to club agreement completed with Sporting and Quenda said yes to Chelsea project & Enzo Maresca’s plans.’

The price for Quenda – who has two goals and eight assists in 43 appearances for Sporting – hasn’t been revealed, though it was previously thought the Portuguese club were looking for around £50m for the 17-year-old.

The news will come as a significant blow for United and Amorim, with Quenda proving himself perfect for Amorim’s system in their short time together at Sporting, while his ability to play on either wing was thought to be a major reason for the Red Devils’ interest.

Where exactly he will fit into Maresca’s plans isn’t clear, though he has operated more frequently on the wing rather than at wing-back under new sporting boss Rui Borges.

But Quenda is another example of Chelsea doing deals with clubs that will see there young stars remain for a season before making the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Brazilian sensation Estevao is set to join from Palmeiras at the end of the season despite Chelsea completing his £29m transfer last summer, while a £17m deal for Kendra Paez was agreed in the summer of 2023 ahead of a move to Chelsea this summer.