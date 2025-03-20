According to reports, Chelsea would have to pay a ‘large’ fee to ‘cancel’ Jadon Sancho’s proposed permanent transfer from Manchester United.

The England international joined Chelsea from Man Utd on an initial loan deal during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Sancho failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford after joining Man Utd for around £73m ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The winger could not replicate his Borussia Dortmund form at Man Utd and last season’s fallout with Erik ten Hag contributed to his eventual exit.

After last term’s successful loan at Dortmund, Sancho returned to Man Utd’s first team during pre-season before joining Chelsea on loan.

Sancho enjoyed a strong start to this season, but his form has dipped recently and he’s received criticism from supporters and media.

The 24-year-old’s loan move to Chelsea included a £25m buy obligation clause which is dependent on Enzo Maresca’s side finishing 14th or higher in the Premier League this season.

However, a report last week revealed a ‘loophole’ in the Sancho deal which allows Chelsea to opt against signing him permanently, but they would have to pay a ‘significant penalty’.

‘There is still a possibility that Sancho could end up back at Old Trafford this summer if Chelsea decide not to go through with the deal – although we can reveal it would cost what insiders say is ‘a significant penalty’ to pull out under the terms of their agreement with United. ‘Another issue could be Sancho’s contract with Chelsea. Players often agree terms with their new club before joining on loan with a view to a permanent move, but it’s understood the 24-year-old has yet to do so.’

Now, a report from GOAL has provided a hint at the cost of this potential penalty and Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim’s role.