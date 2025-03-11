Kobbie Mainoo is linked with a move from Man Utd to Chelsea.

Chelsea have reportedly ‘launched’ their first ‘bid’ to sign Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blues were linked with a shock move for Mainoo during the winter transfer window after Man Utd opened the door to selling most of their squad to raise funds.

Man Utd‘s woeful season leaves co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe without an abundance of high-value assets, but Mainoo would attract a sizable fee and he would also be a pure profit sale.

The 19-year-old was one of the biggest breakout stars from the 2023/24 season as he sparkled in a poor United side before he impressed for England at last summer’s European Championships.

However, Mainoo has endured a stop-start season this term as he has been impacted by fatigue and injuries. He’s only made 15 starts in the Premier League.

Mainoo’s proposed move to Chelsea in January did not come off, but they remain linked with the talented midfielder, who was reportedly valued at £70m by Man Utd in the winter.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Chelsea are ‘preparing to step up their efforts’ to sign Mainoo this summer as Romeo Lavia’s injury record is ‘concerning’ head coach Enzo Maresca.

Now, a report in Spain claims Chelsea are ‘determined to pull out all of the stops’ to sign Mainoo and have ‘launched a £79m bid’ for the teenager.

It is claimed that the ‘doubts’ surrounding Lavia have ‘accelerated’ this potential transfer, while Mainoo’s ‘difficult contractual situation at United has opened the door to negotiations with other top clubs’.

Regarding Chelsea’s chances of signing Mainoo amid his ‘preference’, the report explains: