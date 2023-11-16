Chelsea ‘lead’ Liverpool in race for £25m ‘Brazilian wonderkid’ with second bid lined up for January

Chelsea could reportedly sign yet another ‘Brazilian wonderkid’ this season as they target a move for Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

The Blues signed 15-year-old Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos in July. Just a month later, they signed another teenager from Santos in Deivid Washington – paying £17.2m for the striker.

Chelsea are known for investing in young superstars, and it seems that they are on the verge of agreeing a deal for another one.

According to The Standard, Chelsea are the ‘most likely club’ to sign Moscardo in January, who has emerged as a target for several European clubs.

Liverpool are also thought to be very keen on the talented 18-year-old, so we could potentially see a bidding war take place for him.

The report states that Chelsea had an £18m bid rejected for Moscardo during the summer window, but will try again for him in January.

Corinthians are said to be waiting until after their presidential elections on November 25 before deciding to sell their star player, who is considered to be one of the best young talents in the world.

It’s thought that the Brazilian giants will only consider offers in the region of £25m for Moscardo.

Moscardo generally plays as a defensive midfielder – a position that has become very important in the Premier League in recent years.

Chelsea brought in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia for a combined fee of £168m during the summer, which shows how highly valued top quality defensive midfielders are.

Moscardo has only made 23 senior appearances so far for Corinthians but has already made a big impression on South American football.

With that in mind, he could prove to be an excellent long-term signing for Chelsea if they can get a deal over the line in January.

As mentioned though, Liverpool are also very keen on Moscardo, despite the Blues ‘leading the race’ at this stage.

