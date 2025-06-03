Liverpool and Arsenal could be left disappointed in their hunt for a striker with Chelsea ‘accelerating’ their interest in a target shared by the Premier League’s top two.

Chelsea have reportedly moved to ‘steal a march’ on Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. The Blues have accelerated their interest according to L’Equipe and a move for the Frenchman will not be hindered by the Under-21 European Championship. Ekitike has been ruled out of the summer tournament with a back problem.

Ekitike, who will turn 23 this month, is in high demand among Premier League clubs. He scored 15 goals and laid on another eight in his 33 appearances in the Bundesliga in 2024-25 and offers real promise in a position where even the top English sides have been found wanting.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was forced to deploy Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard up front after injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, exposing the Gunners’ decision to stick rather than twist in the last couple of transfer windows.

The Premier League title meant the season was a success for Liverpool despite missing out in the cups, but upgrading from Darwin Nunez sticks out like a sore thumb as an opportunity for improvement.

But it’s Chelsea’s need that looks set to be fulfilled first, with Ekitike in line to join incoming Ipswich Town centre-forward Liam Delap, who has reportedly agreed a six-year deal to move to Stamford Bridge, in Enzo Maresca’s attacking ranks.

Nicolas Jackson has delivered in fits and starts in a Chelsea shirt but their last-minute qualification for a Champions League spot was too close for comfort and more reliable options are necessary in the season ahead.

Snaring Ekitike’s services in that department would be another huge boost for the West London club after they signed off in style by winning the Conference League final at the end of last month thanks in no small part to the performance of a resurgent Cole Palmer in the final.

Maresca would be delighted with a similar outcome in the Champions League in 2025-26 and the Blues are moving quickly to equip him for a less streaky season both in the Premier League and in Europe.

Whoever lands Ekitike this summer will pay a premium to do so. According to the Metro, Eintracht Frankfurt are more than happy to pit three Premier League giants against one another in the name of securing a better price. The 22-year-old has four years left on his contract with the Bundesliga club, who finished third behind Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

“It’s understood Eintracht are aware of the strong interest in Ekitike and have responded by slapping a £60 million price tag on their prized possession,” reports Tom Olver.