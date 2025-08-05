Chelsea have been told that a move for Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho is a “no-brainer” if the Red Devils accept £30m from the Blues.

Enzo Maresca’s side have already signed eight players this summer with Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato, Liam Delap, Estevao, Dario Essugo, Kendry Paez and Mamadou Sarr all joining.

But Chelsea are still not done in the transfer market with rumours they could still look to sign Man Utd winger Garnacho and RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

Caught Offside are reporting that Chelsea now ‘lead the race’ for Garnacho as the Argentina international’s future is ‘under serious doubt as internal tensions and transfer market pressure continue to mount’.

Sources have told the website: ‘United’s stance on a potential transfer has softened. While the club initially valued the winger at €80 million, they are now looking to make around €50-60 million from his sale’.

Reports suggest that Chelsea are unwilling to pay the new Man Utd asking price and are sticking to their guns over a £30m valuation of the winger.

READ: Ten-striker transfer domino starts with Sesko to Newcastle and ends with Wissa via Isak to Liverpool

And football finance expert Stefan Borson reckons it would be a “no-brainer” for Chelsea to pay £30m to sign Garnacho as they would be “hard pushed to lose money” on that investment.

Borson told Football Insider: “I think it feels like a bit of a no-brainer for £30million.

“You would be hard pushed to lose money at £30million because I think he is a player whose wages are manageable right now because he’s young and he’s not had that big uplift.

“I think he would get a sizeable contract at Chelsea, but I think to the point where he’s the kind of player that if you bought him for £30million and he was okay, not disastrous, but you wanted to shift him on next summer or the summer after, it feels very doable to Europe.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano confirms £25m Chelsea star sale with three midfielders ‘all leaving’

👉 Chelsea: Ornstein drops ‘increasingly likely’ Jackson transfer verdict amid Man Utd ‘offer’ reveal

👉 Premier League clubs ranked by how f**ked they are two weeks before 2025/26 starts

“I do think it’s a low-risk deal. But then, if it is so low risk, then it is interesting that so far nobody has bitten. There seems to be very little interest aside from Chelsea, which is slightly surprising.

“You would have thought maybe he’s a deal that’s doable for quite a few clubs that are just under the main big teams. That sort of Europa League tier of teams maybe. I guess it’s limited numbers.

“France is never going to be an option outside of PSG. I guess maybe Marseille, but very few teams now in France can do any sort of major business.

“So, then you’re looking at Germany. Yes, there are two or three teams in Germany that could do this deal. In Italy, it’s a bit harder, maybe two or three again.

“Then Spain, he really doesn’t seem to be interesting for Barca or Real, and he’s definitely doable for Atletico, but they seem not to have moved for him, which was once touted as being a potential option.

“So, beyond that, then you’re looking at teams that maybe even at £30million, it’s a tough deal.”