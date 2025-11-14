According to reports, Chelsea are ‘leading the race’ to sign Crystal Palace and England star Adam Wharton, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

Wharton has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in Europe and he is expected to leave Crystal Palace at some point in 2026.

The England international will not be cheap as he is under contract until 2029 and there is competition for his services from clubs in the Premier League and Europe.

Man Utd are among the clubs keen on signing Wharton as they need to sign a centre-midfielder to be Casemiro’s long-term replacement, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Chelsea are currently well-placed to sign him.

It is noted that the Blues are ahead of rivals in the race to land Wharton, who is said to be their ‘priority’ target.

The report claims: ‘Chelsea has the financial resources, but must carefully consider when and how to execute the transfer. They may consider making the signing in the summer, when Palace is more open to negotiations and the negotiation period is more favourable.’

Another report from Fichajes claims Chelsea are plotting a double raid on Crystal Palace as they have also ‘entered the race’ to sign Daniel Munoz, who is also attracting interest from Manchester City and Barcelona.

Chelsea reportedly see Munoz as an ‘ideal reinforcement’ as they cannot rely on injury-prone Reece James, while former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has explained that Crystal Palace do not want to lose the right-back in January.

“It’s no surprise these clubs are looking at Munoz,” Brown told Football Insider.

“The way he’s played for Palace over a long period of time, that’s always a problem sides like that will have, because bigger clubs are always looking at those players.

“From Palace’s point of view, they’ve got no plans to let him go any time soon.

“You can see how important he is to the way they play, he’s been hugely important to them, so whether it’s Chelsea or Barcelona or whoever, they won’t want to let him go.

“Especially not in the middle of the season, because then the questions becomes, who are they going to bring in to replace him?

“So no, I wouldn’t expect anything to happen in January. Palace aren’t going to entertain any offers for him because he is that important.”