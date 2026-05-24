According to reports, Chelsea face losing Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer this summer, though one exit is far more likely than the other.

The Blues face losing several key players this summer because they are at risk of breaching spending rules and could miss out on European qualification ahead of next season.

Chelsea have pulled off a coup by attracting Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season, but he has a huge rebuild on his hands after an embarrassing 2025/26 campaign.

Despite risking a season without European football, Alonso’s presence should help Chelsea attract players to Stamford Bridge, but some valuable assets could move elsewhere.

Fernandez has been one of their top performers this season and he has been attracting interest from Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

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The outspoken midfielder has caused issues for Chelsea this season, but he is a supremely talented player and would be missed if he is sold.

And a report from Chelsea expert Simon Phillips claims Fernandez is ‘set to leave’ as he believes ‘he is off this summer’, though he ‘still need a club to drop the bag on him’ amid reports suggesting he could cost around £100m.

A ‘sensational’ transfer for Cole Palmer?

It has also been reported that Palmer could follow Fernandez in leaving Chelsea and Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims he ‘could be tempted to leave in favour of a return to Manchester City amid doubts about his future’ as part of a ‘sensational’ transfer to reunite with Enzo Maresca.

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However, O’Rourke has explained why a move is ‘far from likely’ for Palmer this summer.

O’Rourke said: “I’d be very surprised if Cole Palmer made a move back to Man City this summer.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about his future and links with different clubs, but I don’t see Chelsea entertaining any moves for Cole Palmer, especially now they’re going to start this new project under Xabi Alonso.

“Manchester City obviously had Cole Palmer and sold him on to Chelsea so I don’t think they will be rushing out to try and lure him back.

“If he was to leave, it’s not going to be a cheap deal, and maybe Man City financially could afford it, but they’re not going to spend that much money on Palmer.

“There are obvious connections with Man City and with Enzo Maresca as well, that’s probably why there has been talk that it could happen, but I would say there’s no chance really.”

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