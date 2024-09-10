Chelsea in ‘leaving Stamford Bridge talks’ despite ‘major obstacle’ as ‘temporary home’ plans emerge

According to reports, Chelsea are ‘in talks’ over ‘leaving Stamford Bridge’ as moving to a ‘bigger stadium’ is a ‘major priority’ of their board.

In 2022, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed a takeover of the Premier League giants and have spent significantly during recent transfer owners.

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer. but they have come under fire for their recruitment and treatment of unwanted talents.

Not everything is rosy behind the scenes at Chelsea as a report earlier this week from The Guadian claimed ‘a civil war has led Clearlake Capital to consider buying out Boehly or striking a deal with the billionaire that would remove his influence and keep him in little more than a ceremonial role’.

‘The atmosphere in Chelsea’s boardroom has deteriorated since the weekend and Boehly, who wants the situation resolved as soon as possible, is confident he has investors ready to provide the £2.5bn that could allow him to buy Clearlake’s 61.5% stake. ‘Clearlake, owned by Behdad Eghbali and José E Feliciano, is believed to be sceptical about the likelihood of Boehly making a suitable offer and is adamant it has no plans to sell. Its view is that Boehly should sell up or accept changes to the club’s governance that would remove him from the board and strip him of any say over decisions in exchange for economic concessions. ‘It feels that Boehly should consider stepping down as chairman. Under current rules the American will be replaced as chairman by a Clearlake nominee in 2027. The suggestion of an immediate change was deemed a nonstarter by the Boehly side.’

READ: Ten Premier League players who are stuck until January, including £75m-rated Liverpool pair



While this ongoing conflict could provide a ‘potential obstacle’, a new report from The Guardian claims Chelsea are ‘in talks over leaving Chelsea and building a new stadium at Earls Court’.

It is said that ‘they are seeking a resolution to their plans for a bigger stadium’. An ‘increase of the capacity from 42,000 is a major priority for the owners and the difficulty of redeveloping the ground has led the club to look for a new site in west London’.

However, the report claims Chelsea could soon be provided with a ‘major obstacle’.

‘Discussions have been held with Transport for London (TfL), one of the partners that looks after the Earls Court site, and the real estate developers Delancey. ‘The Earl’s Court Development Committee (ECDC) wants to build a mixed-use development and no football stadium is included in its master plan, which is due to be presented next week to Hammersmith and Fulham council and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal favourable Sterling payment plan revealed by expert amid Chelsea ‘damage limitation’

👉 Chelsea ‘on brink of civil war’ with Boehly, Clearlake ownership ‘at breaking point’

👉 Chelsea owners ‘exploring’ sale as Boehly, Eghbali ‘relationship deteriorates’ for three reasons

‘The ECDC will be able to move ahead if it receives planning permission and that would place a major obstacle in Chelsea’s way. ‘Key figures involved in planning in London believe the plans could be too expensive and that could open the door for Chelsea because a multi-use football stadium would in those circumstances be attractive. ‘There would be the potential to build affordable housing on the site if Chelsea’s plan is approved.’

It is also suggested that ‘staying put’ has not been ‘ruled out’. Although, a ‘rebuild’ would be ‘extremely challenging’.