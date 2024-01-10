Leboeuf slams ‘absolutely appalling’ Chelsea man playing ‘village’ football against Middlesbrough

Frank Leboeuf has hit out at Chelsea winger Noni Madueke for his “absolutely appalling” decision-making during their Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

The Blues were shocked on Tuesday night with Hayden Hackney’s 37th-minute goal giving Middlesbrough a 1-0 advantage heading into the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge on January 23.

Cole Palmer squandered a hat-trick of chances for Chelsea as Middlesbrough rode their luck to secure a crucial first-leg advantage.

Leboeuf was left particularly frustrated at another underwhelming performance by Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who are currently languishing in tenth place in the Premier League table.

And the former France international singled out Madueke for criticism and hit out at Chelsea for “not knowing what to do with the ball”.

“They don’t know how to across the ball, they don’t know how to play one-twos or with pace in the game, when they have some chances to go or it, they go back,” Leboeuf told ESPN.

“It is like the coach told me to not lose the ball and not risk anything, maybe it’s that. Madueke at one point, he made the cross where we could see there was no Chelsea player in the 16-yard box. But he made it.

“The last time I saw that I was 14 years old in my village where you don’t know what to do with the ball so you cross it and you don’t care about it.

“The guy is a professional player, it means he crossed by instinct, he doesn’t know what he does, he does not inform himself on what he has to do. That is absolutely appalling.

“It’s not just him, they are all the same. It is amazing.”

Chelsea boss Pochettino blamed the defeat on his side’s inability to convert their chances and said they “made some mistakes” against Boro.

“We had too many chances to score where we didn’t score – that is football,” Pochettino told Sky Sports.

“Of course we are disappointed. It is the first half of the tie. We have another 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge and we have to be positive.

“We made some mistakes and we were punished for that.”

Pochettino added: “If we assess the performance, overall we were the better side, we create more chances, we have clear chances.

“But we didn’t score and we were not clinical and that has happened a lot this season – so many games we didn’t win because we weren’t clinical enough.”