Chelsea legend Leboeuf blasts Maresca over ‘stupid’ style of play after Wrexham draw

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf insists he is “not a fan” of Enzo Maresca’s philosophy after watching the Blues’ pre-season friendly against Wrexham.

The newly-promoted League One side held Maresca’s side to a 2-2 draw in a pre-season friendly in the Blues’ first match of their United States tour at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

After Christopher Nkunku had given Chelsea the lead, Lesley Ugochukwu gave the ball away and then failed to stop a cross as Luke Bolton equalised mid-way through the second half.

Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong was robbed off the ball in his own half 13 minutes later with Jack Marriott taking advantage to give Wrexham a 2-1 lead.

Ugochukwu rescued a draw late on to make up for his earlier mistake but Maresca defended his style of play.

Maresca said after the match: “Sometimes teams that try to build from the back concede goals but I think you are going to score more than you concede.”

On whether he thought Maresca’s philosophy of playing out from the back was “brave or stupid”, Leboeuf told ESPN: “Well, when you miss it and you concede a goal, you look stupid. That’s for sure. That’s what it is, and that’s a fact.”

Leboeuf added: “And I’m not sure, contrary to what Enzo Maresca says, that it’s proven that if you build from the back, then you’re going to score more goals than if you don’t.

“I’m not a fan of it. I understand that you want to keep the ball and tire the opponent and not give the ball away too easily, but it’s a risk.

“And sometimes, it’s too much of a risk for me, especially from goalkeepers and centre backs.”

Leboeuf did accept that pre-season is the time try different things as it’s “the first day of the Premier League that we’re going to judge”.

The Chelsea legend added: “But if it doesn’t work. You have to be ready to change your mind and then say, ‘okay, with the players that I have, the individuals that I have at the back, we’re not capable of doing it, so we’re going to play a little bit further up.’

“But, it’s a training session. It’s pre-season. Try whatever you want. It’s the first day of the Premier League that we’re going to judge.

“I would have a hard time trying to get that risk, but I belong to another era, I guess.”

Speaking of new Chelsea boss Maresca and his style of play, Reece James said:” The first message is that he loves the ball. He loves playing.

“He’s very tactical, and so, a lot of information, a lot of understanding, and a lot of playing and making mistakes to learn quicker.’

On his side’s performance, Maresca added after the match: “For sure, we did many things we can improve, but we started just two weeks ago. Tonight was important to start seeing the identity of the team and the identity is there.”