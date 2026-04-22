Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has hit out at Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, while he has commented on Liam Rosenior’s future.

Fernandez and Caicedo both joined Chelsea for over £100m, but the two midfielders were completely dominated in the 3-0 loss to Brighton on Tuesday night.

To a man, Chelsea were desperately poor and should have lost by a bigger scoreline, and the pressure is increasing on head coach Rosenior.

Rosenior has been proven to be out of his depth at Chelsea, but he is only a small part of a greater problem at the club and a huge rebuild is required from top to bottom ahead of a potential bottom-half finish in the Premier League.

Leboeuf never minces his words on Chelsea when his former side is struggling, and he has now focused on Fernandez and Caicedo as “enough is enough”.

“We have been players and we can see, My former teammate and compatriot Marcel Desailly two days ago said what we keep on saying what we have been saying,” Leboeuf told ESPN FC.

READ: Ranking 24 BlueCo mistakes at Chelsea as Rosenior appointment joins three sackings



“We do not have leaders in that team. We need a goalkeeper as a leader, we need a centre-half we need a midfielder.

“Caicedo and Ezno Fernandez are not leaders. I’m sorry, I’ve seen leaders. I’ve played with Dennis Wise, I’ve played with Craig Burley, I’ve played with Roberto Di Matteo in the middle of the park.

“They were leaders. I don’t even talk about defenders like Marcel Desailly, Steve Clarke and up front with Vialli, Gullit, Zola, those players who were successful at my time and I don’t even talk about after what we saw (under Abramovich).

“But now enough is enough those players don’t deserve to play for Chelsea right now. They’re not good enough.

“What can be changed now I don’t know. But next year, please to the board buy leaders. Otherwise Chelsea will never be the Chelsea we have known.”

READ MORE: The philosophy/guff of Liam Rosenior: Ageing men, respecting the ball and never limiting limitlessness



Our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Chelsea are set to stick with Rosenior at least for the remainder of this season, and Leboeuf thinks his former side would be foolish to part company with the head coach before Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

“You have to wait to the Leeds game. If Rosenior goes I don’t think it will change the mindset for me,” Leboeuf added.

“You have to wait for the end of the season and rethink your future and how you want to end up being the Chelsea we all want to see back.

“Changing Rosenior for anyone else two months before the end of the season I don’t know if it will mean anything for me.”

READ NEXT: Rosenior sack surely imminent but Chelsea chiefs should follow him out of the door for £588.5m reasons

