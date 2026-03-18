Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has hit out at head coach Liam Rosenior over one of his “insane” acts during the loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues had a mountain to climb in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against holders PSG, with last week’s 5-2 loss placing Luis Enrique’s side in control of the contest.

The first leg was mostly close-fought, but Chelsea collapsed in the closing stages by conceding three late goals and also lost comfortably on Tuesday night.

Early goals by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola ended any remaining hope of a Chelsea fightback before Senny Mayulu made it 3-0 and 8-2 on aggregate with half an hour remaining.

A couple of minutes before Mayulu scored, Rosenior made a triple substitution as Alejandro Garnacho, Liam Delap and Romeo Lavia replaced Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez.

READ: Liam Rosenior, Chelsea outclassed by Enrique, PSG as Stamford Bridge turns toxic

With the tie over, Rosenior opted to protect three of his best players, but the head coach has been mocked for giving Garnacho written instructions on the touchline.

And Leboeuf could not believe what he was seeing at this moment, with the pundit later hitting out at this “completely useless” act.

“I would’ve gone to the touchline and asked if it was a joke or are you kidding? You think the things I read will be useful right now?” Leboeuf said on ESPN when asked how he would have responded to Rosenior.

“It doesn’t mean anything. Maybe he was writing a joke. The funny thing is the guy who received it was looking for another player to give him instructions.

“Maybe the player he was talking about was already substituted we don’t know. Maybe he lost his mind, that was insane.

“He’s not the only one to do those kinds of things. I don’t know what the new coaches from the new era are trying to show us, we know it’s completely useless.”

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And when asked what he would say in the dressing room to Chelsea’s players if he had the opportunity, Leboeuf added: “I don’t know if people would allow me to talk but I’d say to the guys that what we did was shameful.

“We didn’t do what we had to do, especially the second leg. The first leg we made mistakes and were punished.

“But you cannot have this attitude in the second leg where you have to make sure the opponent is going to struggle.

“You play at home, you have to have a warrior attitude, be aggressive in the right way, you have to scare the opponent and show them you are at home and it will be this way and not the other way.”

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