Petr Cech has given his say on whether Chelsea will see their record broken by Arsenal

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has detailed the potential of Arsenal breaking a ridiculous Premier League record he helped to set while playing with the Blues.

The Gunners have made a great start to the Premier League campaign. From nine games they have won seven, opening up a four-point lead on second place.

In their first nine games, Arsenal have conceded just three goals. They are on pace, then, to come very close to Chelsea’s record of only conceding 15 goals in a single season, in 2004/05.

Chelsea had conceded just twice by this point in that season, and only twice in the league did they ship more than one goal in a single game.

Cech, who was in net for the vast majority of games that campaign, feels Arsenal could have a chance at beating Chelsea’s record, but it will be a tough task.

Cech said on John Terry’s TikTok: “Well, you know, they are doing really well, I have to say. It’s early in the season, but you have to start somewhere.

“If they carry on like that, then they have a chance, but at the same time, it’s a hard job. 38 games, you need to have a little bit of luck sometimes.

“I think it will be hard for them to break our record, but I will be following because they started well.

“And it’s nice to see, on the other hand, that you have a team that is actually proud of having a defensive record as well, because everybody is now about playing out from the back and creating chances and scoring goals.

“But at the end of the day if you don’t concede you only need one goal to win games, and this is what Arsenal has been doing so far, so let’s see how they keep going.”

On Chelsea’s record, Cech said: “I have to say I’m proud of it because you have to be consistent and you have to have a whole team chipping in and, actually, only 15 goals in one entire season in the Premier League is quite insane.

“You need everyone and, of course, if you have someone who can actually be in a space between the attacking phase and defending phase and gel things together, then I believe that is very important.

“We had [Claude] Makelele there and everybody looked and thought ‘this guy is there every time you need him.’ That is important and, of course, nowadays you want creative players as well to score some more goals, but if you have a solid structure and people really chipping in and defending well, then it wins you games in the end.”

Arsenal have already played Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool this season, and their next few games shouldn’t carry much threat of goals, but later on in November they face both Tottenham and Chelsea.

Both of those clubs have scored 17 goals each in the league this season, so the Gunners’ defence will be under threat against the London clubs.

