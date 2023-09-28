Chelsea legend ‘disgusted’ as Boehly is ‘killing the club’; Pochettino’s ‘main problem’ identified

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has admitted that he has been “disgusted” by recent developments at the Premier League club as Todd Boehly is “killing” them.

Boehly completed his takeover of the London outfit last year and the American businessman has been keen to throw his weight around in the transfer market during the past couple of windows.

Chelsea have spent over £1bn on new players since Boehly’s arrival and they have largely focused on signing up-and-coming talents.

Despite their heavy spending, Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season and they have won just one of their first six league games this term.

New head coach Mauricio Pochettino is already under pressure but he was boosted on Wednesday night as Chelsea beat Brighton 1-0 in the Carabao Cup third round.

Leboeuf has still launched a scathing attack at Chelsea, as the former Blues player is “disgusted” by their recent conduct.

“Top players won’t come to Chelsea because the club has fallen,” Leboeuf told Casinos En Ligne. “It’s unbelievable to see what the club has become just two years on from their Champions League win. I’m disgusted with it.”

READ MORE: Arsenal, Pochettino and Liverpool signing ranked among the biggest disappointments of the season



“I have nothing against Todd Boehly, but they need to change things quickly or else they’ll kill the club. I’d say the people in charge of recruitment are the most to blame. It’s OK to sign young players to long contracts if they’re committed, but the board has forgotten to balance the team.

“The spine of the team is very young apart from [Thiago] Silva and there’s not much experience there. Even Enzo Fernandez looks very young, despite knowing the game inside out. I don’t see the leadership and that’s the main problem. The recruitment team didn’t think of that and I think everybody is responsible.”

Leboeuf also thinks Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be a potential solution for Chelsea’s current struggles in front of goal.

“Victor Osimhen is having problems at Napoli and maybe Chelsea can go for him in January,” Leboeuf added.

“There’s also Nantes’ Mostafa Mohamed, I think he could do a good job.

“Chelsea also need help in midfield, someone like Toni Kroos or Luka Modric. They may be older and not play as many games but they could definitely serve the club well.”

READ MORE: 20) Ten Hag 19) Poch 3) Klopp 2) Big Ange – Ranking all 20 Premier League managers so far

