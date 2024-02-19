Chelsea legend Eden Hazard laughed when it was put to him that London rivals Tottenham Hotspur could win the Premier League title.

Tottenham have been one of this season’s surprise packages in the Premier League as new head coach Ange Postecoglou has successfully overhauled their style of play.

The London outfit emerged as a potential surprise candidate for the Premier League title earlier this season but they have suffered a few bumps in the road as they have slipped out of the Champions League places.

Over the weekend, fifth-placed Spurs suffered a disappointing 2-1 home loss to Wolves while Aston Villa beat Fulham to leapfrog Postecoglou‘s side in the Premier League table.

Chelsea have endured a rough season but they handed Tottenham one of their worst defeats of the campaign as they earned a 4-1 away win over their rivals in November.

Hazard was a thorn in Tottenham’s side while he was with Chelsea and he’s now directed a dig at his former foes.

During his appearance on John Obi Mikel’s Obi One podcast, Hazard said: “The Premier League is so hard and you see now Man City they are better than Chelsea, you see Liverpool they are better than Chelsea.

Mikel then interrupted to suggest: “Tottenham?” but Hazard was quick to shut this down adding: “No, no, Tottenham, no,” while laughing.

Mikel tried and give Tottenham credit for their performances this season, saying: “But right now they are playing a bit better, they are like third or fourth in the league.”

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers… Kompany and Moyes out but Hojlund and Liverpool very much in

But Hazard replied: “They play good football but you know as a Chelsea legend you also can’t say that man. That’s for sure [they won’t win the league].

He added: “As a Chelsea fan you want Chelsea to be the best but it’s hard, big change in the last two years in the team not just in players but owner changing, a new story of Chelsea and as a fan we have to push to follow them.”

After Tottenham’s loss to Wolves, Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski admitted that they were not “disciplined” enough defensively.

“Nothing worse than losing so very tough,” Kulusevski told reporters.

“We had a lot of chances, we can’t score them and then not enough discipline when we lost the ball.

“They had two or three counter-attacks where we’re not good enough and they made us pay. After that it is difficult to come back again in the game.

“We were too many guys up front. Too open and not running back as hard as we should. They could score a couple and that’s not good enough.”