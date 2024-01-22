Chelsea legend urges Boehly to give Pochettino ‘time’ despite being a ‘long way off’ big boys

Chelsea legend John Terry has stated that Mauricio Pochettino “needs time” to turn things around at Stamford Bridge, despite the fact they’re currently a “long way off.”

Pochettino has inherited a squad that seems to be in transition, whether that was the plan or not. Since Boehly took over as chairman, there’s been a policy in place to only sign Under-25 players that are viewed as stars for the future.

That’s seen over £1billion spent mainly on players in that category, while Chelsea have also shipped out a number of important assets. It brought nothing close to a successful season last time out, with the Blues finishing 12th.

Pochettino took charge in the summer, and he currently has the Stamford Bridge outfit in ninth, level on points with eighth place.

Things aren’t looking great, but the manager has at least made a slight improvement with an inexperienced squad, and Terry feels he needs time to continue helping them up the table.

“Unfortunately, Chelsea are a little bit off it at the moment. But given time, the manager needs time, Poch is a great manager, I’ve seen him work on a daily basis,” he said at the Globe Soccer Awards.

“We are a young squad of players as well, but we are a long way off of the likes of Man City and Liverpool at the moment.”

Indeed, with time, the squad will grow as the players get more experience, and a good manager like Pochettino could point them in the right direction for the future.

He’s not had enough time to get the side where he wants it, but he’s having to work with players that aren’t yet the finished article, and he could refine their skills and ensure they do each reach their potential.

He should be given the rest of the season at Chelsea, as there’s been a clear improvement in the last few weeks that shows where the squad could get to, and that might well continue for the rest of the campaign.

