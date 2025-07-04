Chelsea’s forward line has been a topic of much discussion this summer, with fresh hope placed on new signing Liam Delap and rising star Cole Palmer.

Speaking to William Hill, Former Chelsea defender Tony Dorigo has weighed in on the potential impact both players could have at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea secured Liam Delap from Ipswich in a deal that could add a new dimension to their attack. Dorigo explained:

“Liam Delap bring a different type of forward line play to what Chelsea have had in recent years. Delap offers physicality as a number 9 which can cause Premier League defences a lot of trouble. “Chelsea have missed strength up front and Delap can be the player to help Chelsea offer something different going forward. I expect Delap will improve and get better as the season goes on. “If he handles the pressure of playing for Chelsea then he has a great chance. The price tag was good for Chelsea so this is positive and with a great supply line from the wings, Delap will get chances to score. “Delap knows the manager from his Man City days so this is a big help and with deliveries from the likes of Palmer especially, Delap can shine for The Blues.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans will be hoping Cole Palmer can fulfil his immense potential after flashes of brilliance in recent seasons. Dorigo believes Palmer can reach elite levels if he maintains consistency.

He also thinks his ability to perform on major stages, notably the Euro final and the Conference League Final, sets him apart.

“For sure he can become an elite player. Cole Palmer must look to produce week in and week out in the Premier League and Champions League. “You look at the first third of last season and Palmer was incredible. He was a crucial part of Chelsea’s attacking play, but then injuries didn’t help as it took him a while to hit the top level again. “He has ability, age wise he is perfect, and we know he can perform on the big stage as he did in the Euro final and also in the Conference League Final for Chelsea in May.”

Dorigo’s insights may provide hope for Chelsea supporters eager to see a revitalised attack combining Delap’s physicality and Palmer’s flair.

The Blues are fourth favourites to lift the title, after Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal, but the duo’s partnership could mark a new chapter for the Blues.