Chelsea ‘likely to be forced’ into sale amid lack of ‘progress’ in contract talks despite ‘two offers’

Ian Maatsen is ‘likely’ to be sold by Chelsea in January if a new contract is not agreed by then, according to a report.

Burnley reportedly had a £31.5million bid for the Dutch wing-back accepted on deadline day but the player was not eager to move having spent 2022/23 at Turf Moor.

The 21-year-old had a very productive season in the Championship and Chelsea appeared to be keen to cash in on him with a year left on his contract.

Maatsen is yet to start a Premier League match this season but has started both Carabao Cup encounters and should do so again when the Blues host Blackburn Rovers in the last 16.

Despite accepting a bid from the Clarets, Chelsea are believed to be interested in extending the youngster’s contract, but a report from The Telegraph says talks are not going smoothly.

The report says the London club’s hierarchy put two contract offers on the table before Burnley’s deadline-day offer, ‘one of which is claimed to have been worth more than what the player could have earned by moving to Turf Moor permanently’.

It is added that Chelsea ‘are likely to be forced into listening to more offers for Maatsen’ when the transfer window re-opens in January if there is ‘no significant progress on his future’.

As there has not been any ‘progress’ over a new contract, this seems like a big possibility.

Maatsen could be in line for an important role in the coming weeks with Ben Chilwell reportedly out injured.

Chilwell joins club captain Reece James on the sidelines, while back-up right-back Malo Gusto is suspended after receiving a straight red card in the 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa last Sunday.

Marc Cucurella played as a makeshift right-back in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win against Brighton and Hove Albion and the Spaniard is expected to play his first Premier League minutes of the season at Fulham on Monday.

It has previously been reported that Manchester City are keeping an eye on Maatsen’s situation amidst his contract uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to confirm sports data company Infinite Athlete as the club’s new front-of-shirt sponsor, the same report adds.

The logo could appear on the Blues’ shirt when they play Fulham next week.

