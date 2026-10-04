Major Liverpool transfer to Chelsea ‘happening’ after claim emerges

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has tipped Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to join Chelsea and work under former Anfield star Xabi Alonso.

Brown has claimed that Chelsea are interested in Mac Allister.

With Chelsea selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City in the summer transfer window, the Blues need to sign a replacement at some point in the future.

According to Brown, Mac Allister is the perfect replacement for Fernandez at Chelsea.

Chelsea target Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister

Brown told Football Insider: “Alexis Mac Allister is always spoken about very highly at Liverpool and elsewhere.

“He might not be the type of player who is in the starting XI every week without fail, he can go through poor spells, but he is somebody who you’d want in your squad.

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“From a Liverpool point of view, if they’re not going to offer him a new contract and he’s coming out and speaking about that, they might think it’s best to move him on.

“So when you look at what clubs might be interested, Chelsea are certainly high on that list, and he would be a good fit for them.

“They need a new midfielder, they lost Enzo Fernandez, and Mac Allister ticks a lot of boxes for them because he has got that bite and aggression to his game.

“Plus, he’s got plenty of experience in the Premier League which will be important especially mid-way through the season, so it’s definitely something I can see happening.”

Mac Allister has been at Liverpool since the summer of 2023 and is under contract at the Merseyside club until 2028.

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On September 27, journalist Pete O’Rourke reported in Football Insider on Liverpool’s plan regarding a new deal for the Argentina international midfielder.

O’Rourke said: “He’s got two years left on his current contract as well, he says he’s happy Liverpool will continue to give his all between now and then.

“Alexis Mac Allister is in control right now, if he can perform well become a key man in Andoni Iraola’s side then there’s every possibility that those contract talks could reopen.

“There could be something agreed between Liverpool and Mac Allister, but he will have to improve upon his performances last season.

“All Mac Allister can do right now is continue to impress, perform at a high level and if he continues to do that there’s every chance that maybe a new contract could be discussed.”

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