Liverpool winning the Premier League against Spurs is good news for Chelsea, who will hope Arne Slot and his players are still drunk from the celebrations or too high on life after receiving a guard of honour.

It’s a huge game for the Blues and comfortably the Premier League game of the weekend. Here’s our combined XI of the two sides…

GK: Alisson (Liverpool)

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca not knowing who his best goalkeeper is feels like a sure-fire sign that all is not well in that department.

Liverpool probably have two keepers better than Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen – and Alisson is obviously our pick.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Reece James has a tremendous combination of defensive and attacking ability, which makes him a unique and highly-appreciated right-back.

What Trent Alexander-Arnold lacks at the back, he more than compensates for in the final third. His defensive reputation is unfairly poor and when you’re that technically gifted, it’s really not that deep.

There are not many right-backs capable of pipping Alexander-Arnold to a combined XI spot, and there are probably none in the Premier League.

CB: Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

Arguably the most underrated centre-back in the Premier League, Konate flies under the radar next to fellow man-mountain Virgil van Dijk. His lack of praise probably has more to do with his injury record than his actual performances.

There’s no question Konate is better than any of Chelsea’s centre-backs. In fact, can anyone even decide who Chelsea’s best centre-back is? It’s probably Trevoh Chalobah and chances are he’ll get forced out of the club again this summer.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Obviously Van Dijk is in. He makes it look so bloody easy, FFS.

LB: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Euro 2024 winner Marc Cucurella is the first of three Chelsea players to sneak into a combined XI with the champions.

The Spaniard has chipped in with four Premier League goals from left-back this season, including the only goal in a win over Leicester, a crucial go-ahead finish against Wolves, and a decisive one in a 2-1 win against Brentford – against whom he was also sent off.

Goals are great, but they’re not the be-all and end-all for full-backs. The bigger story is Cucurella’s transformation. After a nightmare first season at Stamford Bridge he’s massively improved – and we feel comfortable saying he’s now a better player than Andy Robertson.

CM: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Liverpool wanted Caicedo from Brighton, but their monstrous £115m bid only served to kick Chelsea’s arses into gear. The Ecuadorian only wanted the Blues as he and Romeo Lavia both snubbed Anfield for Stamford Bridge in quick succession.

The Ecuadorian midfielder had a rocky start at Stamford Bridge but has quietly been outstanding since the start of 2024. The biggest sign a big-money player is doing the business? No-one really talks about the transfer fee anymore, and that’s exactly the case with Caicedo.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Another player who initially struggled after a big move, though in Gravenberch’s case, that struggle lasted his entire first season at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp barely used him, but under Arne Slot he’s become a midfield linchpin, anchoring play with calm authority.

Slot may have missed out on Martin Zubimendi for the No.6 role, but in the end, he didn’t need him.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Deservedly got his flowers after shining in Liverpool’s title-clincher against Spurs last Sunday. How on earth did Liverpool get a free run at Mac Allister for £35m? He is so good, guys. So, so good.

RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah is the best player in the Premier League. Just look at his stats.

LW: Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Diaz has blown hot and cold all season but is finishing 2024/25 just as he started it: on fire. We reckon he’s better than Pedro Neto, but we won’t kick up a fuss if you disagree.

ST: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

No, this isn’t Garth Crooks-level shoehorning, so shut up. Palmer can play false nine, and that’s exactly what he’s doing in this combined XI.

Maybe it’s not the position that’s riling you up, but Palmer’s awful form. Maresca dropping the 22-year-old for Sunday’s trip to Anfield would be understandable – he hasn’t scored in 18 matches.