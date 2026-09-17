Liverpool now trying to convince record-breaking Brazilian right-winger to join after contact

Liverpool have made contact with the agents of Estevao Willian to convince the winger to move to Anfield, but Chelsea are not willing to sell him, according to a report.

It emerged in late August that Liverpool were looking at a potential deal for Chelsea winger Estevao in the summer transfer window.

No move materialised in the end, with the winger still at Chelsea.

However, ESPN Brasil soon after reported that Willian is not happy with his limited playing time under Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso.

The report claimed that should the situation not improve in the coming weeks and months, then the winger, who has broken a number of records with Chelsea, will consider leaving in the January transfer window.

18-year-old Estêvão this season: 🔵 Youngest player in Premier League history to assist a goal for Chelsea 🇧🇷 Youngest Brazilian to score the winning goal in a Premier League game ⭐ Youngest goalscorer in Chelsea’s Champions League history pic.twitter.com/Y2B5302mfK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2025

ESPN Brazil stated: ‘Estevao feels more comfortable playing more centrally in the attacking third, a role that can currently be filled by Cole Palmer, the team’s number 10, and Morgan Rogers, arguably Chelsea’s most expensive signing of the transfer window.

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‘One option would be to compete with Pedro Neto, who is deployed as a right winger in Xabi Alonso’s system, but the Brazilian wouldn’t like that, partly because he understands that he would need to gain body mass, which would naturally reduce his mobility and could compromise his playing style.

‘All of this is being weighed and could influence the striker’s future.

‘Estevao makes it clear to those close to him that he likes the club and wants to stay, but if he has few opportunities in the first half of the season, it’s possible he might consider a change of attitude during the European winter transfer window, which opens in January.’

Chelsea plan new Estevao Willian contract

However, journalist Dean Jones, who has almost 128,000 followers on X, subsequently reported on FlashScore that Chelsea are planning to hand Estevao a new deal.

Jones revealed: ‘Those close to the club believe his development will be carefully managed, with patience seen as crucial given his age and the demands of adapting to English football.

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‘In fact, there is even an expectation that Estevao will be rewarded with a better contract during the season, which would represent a further show of Chelsea’s commitment to him.’

Liverpool in contact for Chelsea winger Estevao Willian

Liverpool’s interest in the Brazil international right-winger, though, has not gone away.

According to Football Fancast, Liverpool have made contact with the Chelsea winger’s representatives and are trying to convince the 19-year-old to ‘ditch’ talks over a new contract and move to Anfield.

The report has noted: ‘Football FanCast sources understand that Liverpool have contacted the representatives of Estevao Willian and are attempting to convince the winger to ditch contract talks at Chelsea.’

Chelsea, though, are not planning to sell Estevao anytime soon.

Estevao has made 41 appearances for Chelsea so far in his career, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in the process.

A right-winger by trade who can also operate centrally, the teenager has played only 20 minutes in the Premier League this season.

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