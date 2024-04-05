According to reports, Chelsea have a Liverpool ‘fear’ as a ‘sack update’ has emerged with head coach Mauricio Pochettino under ‘growing pressure’.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino arrived at Chelsea last summer as he was appointed as Graham Potter’s permanent successor.

Difficult debut season

Pochettino has been heavily criticised at times this season and it has looked at certain points like he would not see out his debut campaign.

Despite Chelsea investing over £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed its takeover in 2022, they remain around mid-table after finishing 12th in the Premier League last season.

Cup competitions have been a saving grace for Pochettino this term as they reached the Carabao Cup final but suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against a below-strength Liverpool.

The Blues have the opportunity to go one better in the FA Cup but they come up against Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Chelsea’s form in the Premier League has been a major concern but they earned a hugely important 4-3 win against Manchester United on Thursday night.

Following this result, they are tenth in the Premier League but they will be just two points adrift of sixth-placed Man Utd if they win their game in hand.

Pochettino has struggled to connect with Chelsea supporters this season and a portion of the fanbase chanted Jose Mourinho’s name during their 2-2 draw against Brentford last month.

During his press conference on Friday, Pochettino insisted that he is keen to “build a relationship” with Chelsea’s fans.

“I arrived to Chelsea in a different project than in the previous 10 years,” Pochettino told reporters.

“I played with my reputation to come here, in a project to build a team with young players, talented players.

“We knew it was a massive challenge to build a team, win games and to be competitive, to take the risk with the fans.

“I said from the beginning, I want to build a genuine relationship. Not kissing the badge or doing stupid things on the touch line to win the (favour) of the fans.

“I want to prove the team the tools to win games, to make them believe in ourselves and to build a relationship. I’m not here to be a populist and a hypocrite and say ‘I love the fans’, because I know it’s about time to build this relationship.”

Liverpool ‘fear’

Football Insider have provided a ‘sack update’ as ‘Chelsea fear clubs like Liverpool could make it hard to replace Mauricio Pochettino’ if they opt to part company with him in the summer.

The report adds: ‘Football Insider revealed on Wednesday (3 April) that Pochettino is under growing pressure as his poor first season at Stamford Bridge continues.

‘It is believed that the Chelsea board are yet to make a final decision on the Argentine’s future.

‘Pochettino’s season could yet be considered a success by club chiefs if he leads his side to victory in the FA Cup.

‘Another factor in Chelsea’s indecision is the volume of elite clubs looking to appoint a new manager in the summer window.

‘Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona will all be on the hunt for a new boss in the off-season – while David Moyes is out of contract at West Ham. A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Chelsea chiefs are worried it could be too hard to lure the right man to Stamford Bridge if they choose to replace Pochettino.’