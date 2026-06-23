Chelsea move for Liverpool star now ‘feasible’ after Blues man ‘agrees’ to join Real Madrid

A potential transfer that would see Florian Wirtz swap Liverpool for Chelsea is now ‘feasible’ after Enzo Fernandez agreed to join Real Madrid, according to reports.

There have been rumours over the last year or so that Real Madrid could attempt to sign Fernandez from Chelsea with the Argentina international one of the Blues’ top performers.

Fernandez was punished by Chelsea in the final months of last season over comments he made during the final international break about a potential summer move to Real Madrid.

And a report over the weekend has now claimed that Real Madrid and Fernandez have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ as the La Liga side look to tie up a deal for the Chelsea midfielder.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari wrote on X: ‘Real Madrid has a verbal agreement with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez for a 5-year contract. #CFC doesn’t want to let the Argentine go, but the midfielder will push for the transfer to happen. A first contact between clubs is expected soon. The valuation will be at least 120M.’

That news could now pave the way for Chelsea to make an offer for Liverpool attacker Florian Wirtz, who only signed for the Reds last summer in a deal worth around £115m.

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Football Insider have revealed that Chelsea are ‘keeping tabs’ on Wirtz after a difficult first season at Anfield but that ‘any potential deal would depend on Enzo Fernandez departing the club.’

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso is a ‘huge admirer of Wirtz, having worked with him at Bayer Leverkusen, and Liverpool ‘would be open to the right deal’.

The report adds: ‘Now, sources believe that a deal is only feasible should Chelsea get Fernandez off the books this summer, with the club placing a £120m price tag on their prize asset.’

Before the news that Fernandez had a verbal agreement with Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano insisted that Fernandez is not the only name of the La Liga side’s midfield shortlist.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Earlier this week there were reports that Enzo Fernandez was Real Madrid’s only midfield target. There were also reports that Real Madrid and Chelsea were ready to negotiate, and even suggestions that this could become another ‘Kaka-style’ deal completed within 24 to 48 hours. I told you to stay calm regarding those reports.

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“Enzo Fernandez is, for sure, one of the names being discussed at Real Madrid. That’s important to clarify. During the meetings involving Jose Mourinho, the directors, and the club’s management, Enzo’s name was mentioned.

“However, and this is the key point, Enzo is not the only name being discussed. There are four other midfielders being considered in these meetings.

“Before Real Madrid move forward and decide to pursue a new midfielder, they need and want to complete some outgoing transfers. There is the Nico Paz situation to resolve. Dani Ceballos is expected to leave as a free agent and is currently negotiating his exit agreement with Real Madrid.

“So there are still several situations to clarify regarding departures from the club. Nothing is happening this weekend, and as I told you on Tuesday and again on Friday, nothing is happening this week regarding a midfielder or specifically Enzo Fernandez.”

Fernandez: I always dreamed of playing with Lionel Messi

The Chelsea midfielder is currently enjoying himself at the World Cup with Fernandez relishing his place in the Argentina starting XI alongside living legend Lionel Messi.

On playing alongside Messi, Fernandez said: “It will surely be Leo’s last World Cup so I hope to enjoy it to the fullest with him. I always dreamed of playing with him.

“I did the maths to see if it was possible and it ended up happening in the national team, playing in a World Cup with him, winning it, and the truth is his influence is everything.

“He is very companionable and is always available for his team-mates – to listen, to advise. He is a great person and obviously he is my idol – I’ve always said it – and a very big reference for me.”

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