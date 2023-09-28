Chelsea, Liverpool ‘fight’ for ‘outstanding’ Serie A teenager who has revealed his ‘dream’ PL transfer

According to reports, Premier League duo Chelsea and Liverpool are battling to sign Patrick Dorgu from Serie A outfit Lecce.

The 18-year-old is already on the radar of clubs around Europe and he’s starting to feature regularly for Leece in Serie A.

The young left-back has made seven appearances in the early weeks of this season and he has made two starts in Serie A.

During the summer transfer window, it was suggested that Liverpool ‘will bid’ for Dorgu but they did not end up acquiring the highly-rated defender.

Liverpool are still facing competition in the race to sign Dorgu as Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that they will have to ‘fight’ Chelsea in the race to land the teenager.

Dorgu has ‘captured the attention of scouts’ at the two Premier League clubs and they are ‘locked in a battle’ for him.

He is said to have ’emerged as one of most outstanding young talents in Serie A’ and he is a ‘coveted target for several European clubs’.

Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be ‘stepping up their efforts’ to sign the defender, who is seemingly ‘leaning towards’ a move to Stamford Bridge.

Dorgu recently revealed that it is his “dream” to play for Chelsea as he has been a “fan of them for over 10 years”.

“Chelsea is my dream to play for,” Dorgu told Danish paper Ekstra Bladet (cited by Liverpool Echo).

“I have been a fan of them for over 10 years, so it would be a huge dream to play for them.

“I really just take it as motivation, that when the big teams look at me, it is because I am doing the right thing and must continue. Then it’s just a matter of time before the big teams come knocking.”

Regarding Liverpool’s interest in him, his agent – Kingsley Ogbodo – claimed this summer that they “want him” but he “advised” his client to turn down a move to Anfield.

“Liverpool want him. Liverpool have been watching him and interested in him for some time, but if he goes there he’ll have to play in the U23 team,” he said.

“It’s not the best for him, so I advise him not to do it. They can offer him a lot of money, but that’s not what we’re looking for right now. We focus on his career, development and playing time.”

