Reported Chelsea and Liverpool target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia “will leave” Napoli if they receive an irrefutable offer, the player’s agent has confirmed.

The Georgian winger was outstanding last season, scoring 12 and assisting 13 league goals as he helped fire the Naples outfit to their first Serie A title since the Diego Maradona days.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can leave Napoli this summer

His form in 2023/24 has slowed down, providing 15 goal contributions in 35 appearances across all competitions, with only one of those coming in the Champions League.

Despite this, Kvaratskhelia remains one of the most sought-after wingers in world football and is being tracked by several European giants.

Earlier this week, Italian journalist Ciro Venerato confirmed that ‘Kvaradona’ is in contract talks with Napoli but has interest from Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League.

“Kvara’s renewal, at the moment, is still on the high seas: the player wants a raise, which is delaying its arrival, but he will not leave Napoli, with De Laurentiis proposing a mega salary to postpone his transfer to 2025,” Venerato said.

“A release clause could also be inserted for him, as happened with Osimhen. The number 77 is followed by big clubs, such as Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG.”

And Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, has confirmed that the player’s long-term future in Italy is up in the air, with a big offer expected to tempt Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis into a sale.

“As regards the future, we are talking with the club, we will see what will happen,” Jugeli said.

“He will leave if another club presents an offer that the management will not be able to refuse.”

A report from Gazzetta states that an ‘indecent’ proposal for the 23-year-old would be worth around €100million (£million), which is something the agent remained coy on.

“I cannot talk about a specific amount, these are De Laurentiis’ evaluations,” Jugeli added. “I protect the contract and Khvicha’s work. Everything will be clear at the end of May.”

Chelsea would do ‘crazy things’ to sign Napoli sensation

In November, Calciomercato reported that Chelsea are willing to do ‘crazy things’ to land Kvaratskhelia at the end of the season.

The Blues will be boosted by knowing that the Georgian international would not listen to offers from Saudi Arabia, but his agent did namedrop Manchester City when discussing his clients future at the start of the January transfer window.

“[Victor] Osimhen signed a new contract, but do you really think he will spend his entire career at Napoli? Jugeli said. I can already tell you he will go to Saudi Arabia next summer.

“Napoli have raised his salary, but Khvicha would not accept such a transfer even for €1billion.

“He’d rather play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Manchester City. Kvaratskhelia has different targets and preferences.”

These comments caused quite a stir with Kvaratskhelia’s Napoli team-mate Victor Osimhen, who is another top target for Chelsea.

The Nigerian striker responded to Jugeli with an X-rated rant, labeling the agent a ‘dumb f**k’.

