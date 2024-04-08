Chelsea ‘join’ Liverpool in race for boss who is holding Anfield talks ‘this week’ as stars reveal Poch doubts

Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race to sign up Ruben Amorim as their new manager with some players doubting Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.

Pochettino’s side hit a new low on Sunday with a dismal display against rock-bottom Sheffield United as the Blades were the better side for the majority of the match in a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino’s future at Chelsea is ‘far from guaranteed’

The point took Chelsea above Brighton into ninth as they look to qualify for Europe before the end of the season but they will be disappointed that they failed to build on their dramatic 4-3 victory over Man Utd earlier in the week.

And now HITC claims that Liverpool ‘could face a battle with Premier League rivals Chelsea to secure the signature’ of Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim as Pochettino’s future comes under scrutiny.

It is understood that Pochettino is ‘far from guaranteed to still be at the helm when next season kicks off’ with some ‘in the Chelsea squad fearing that he is not the right man to take the club forward’.

Liverpoool target Amorim is ‘seen by Chelsea as the ideal successor should they decide to swing the axe on Pochettino’ with the Sporting boss someone the Blues board ‘have admired ever since they took control of the once-Roman Abramovic-led club’.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: It turns out that Liverpool are the real winners so whoop-de-doo

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna revealed yesterday that Liverpool will hold talks with Amorim this week about replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Aouna wrote on X on Sunday: “Liverpool will meet next week Raul Costa, the agent of Ruben Amorim, and try to reach an agreement on personal terms. Ruben Amorim wants to join the Reds.”

Joao Palhinha: Ruben Amorim ‘has done an excellent job’ at Sporting

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha holds Amorim in very high regard having worked with the Portuguese coach at both Braga and Sporting Lisbon.

“Ruben (Amorim) is a coach with a lot of quality. One of the best in Portugal,” Palhinha said.

“He has done an excellent job. He has in-depth knowledge of the game and has a close relationship with the players. The way he is growing, he will not be in Portugal for much longer. He dreams and aspires to win another title with Sporting, and then the future will be in his hands.

“(Is Amorim) capable of coaching Liverpool? Yes, of course, although the pressure is different. When you coach a big Portuguese club, you have pressure from the fans and the size of the club itself, which forces you to win.

“When you coach Liverpool, you have pressure from the fans, the club, and the whole world. The way it is growing, I think it will be a matter of time (before Amorim is handed a very big job).”