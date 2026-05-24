According to reports, Liverpool and Chelsea target Maxence Lacroix is ‘expected to play his final match’ for Crystal Palace today.

Crystal Palace have enjoyed an unprecedented period of success under Oliver Glasner, who helped them win the FA Cup last season. This term, they could end the campaign by lifting the Europa Conference League.

However, a major exodus from Palace is already underway, with Glasner confirmed to be following Marc Guehi in leaving when his contract expires next month.

And reports in recent months have indicated that Jean-Philippe Mateta, Adam Wharton and Lacroix could also leave this summer.

Lacroix has been a standout performer for Palace over the past couple of seasons, and reports this year have mentioned Liverpool and Chelsea as possible destinations for the talented centre-back.

With Lacroix under contract until 2029, Palace can demand a significant fee for the defender, and a report from RMC Sport claims he will have his ‘final goodbye’ to supporters when his side hosts Arsenal in their final Premier League game of the 2025/26 campaign on Sunday afternoon.

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It is noted that he is ‘expected to play his final match’ for Palace today, though this is likely a poor translation with the London side facing Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final next Wednesday, and you have to suspect he will play in that game.

Lacroix decides ‘most likely’ next move

The report also states that a ‘minimum of €40 million will be required to even begin negotiations’ this summer, while he has interest from the Premier League and Europe.

Regarding his preference, it is explained why he could favour a move to Liverpool over Chelsea.

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The report explains:

‘In England, some very big clubs are closely monitoring Maxence Lacroix, impressed by his speed, his ability to defend high up the pitch, and his strength in duels. There is also interest from elsewhere in Europe, but the Premier League currently appears to be the most likely destination. ‘For his part, Maxence Lacroix has a clear idea of ​​the next step in his career. The Frenchman prefers a club that has qualified for the next Champions League, a criterion that has become central to his decision when choosing his future destination.’

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So, Chelsea may miss out on Lacroix, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they will sign Valentin Barco from BlueCo-owned Strasbourg this summer and has also shed light on how they plan to use him next season.

“Chelsea have completed the signing of Valentín Barco, the Argentinian midfielder, leaving Strasbourg and remaining in the same group under parent club Chelsea. He did very well at Strasbourg. It was a very smart investment made by BlueCo,” Romano explained.

“You probably remember Valentín Barco as a player coming from South America with huge expectations. He started as a left-back before moving to Europe with Brighton and Sevilla. He had opportunities but was never able to perform at the right level.

“Then he arrived at Strasbourg and started playing as a midfielder. He has been doing fantastic work there. He is also highly appreciated by Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni. Chelsea now have everything in place for Valentín Barco to become an addition to the squad of Xabi Alonso.

“Let’s see what Chelsea decide to do with Barco, but the player had several opportunities. There was an important German club really interested in him, but Barco wanted Chelsea. He wanted to trust the BlueCo project and the Chelsea way.

“So Valentín Barco is set to become one of the first new faces at Chelsea in this summer transfer window. Obviously, do not forget what I told you about Xabi Alonso. Xabi will be involved and will be part of the conversations. He is going to play a major role in deciding who leaves, who stays and which experienced players could be added to the squad.”