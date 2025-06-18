Chelsea are now reportedly ‘discussing a loan to buy’ move for Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho as the Blues bosses continue to scour the transfer market for a new left winger.

The Blues are currently in the US for the Club World Cup but the recruitment chiefs are working hard to bolster Enzo Maresca’s squad ahead of next season.

Liam Delap joined in the mini transfer window from Ipswich for £30m and made his debut for the Blues in their 2-0 win over LAFC, with the striker assisting Enzo Fernandez for the second goal of the game.

The club is still being linked with alternative strikers, including Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, but as Maresca confirmed earlier this week, the priority is a new left winger.

He said: “We have Noni, Pedro and Ty only as the proper wingers so something for sure is going to happen. When the transfer window is open, for sure, we can do something.”

Chelsea came close to securing the signing of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund and talks are likely to continue after the CWC.

There have been reports of a potential Arsenal hijack but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing the 20-year-old now only has eyes for the Blues.

He wrote on X: ‘Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, not opening doors to other clubs as he mantains the agreement on seven year deal with Chelsea. Discussions club to club remain ongoing.’

But Chelsea insider Simon Phillips claims he’s hearing “more and more noise” this week about club chiefs discussing a loan move for Garnacho, who’s been on the club’s radar since last summer.

“Chelsea are also looking at new attacking midfielders who can play centrally as well as wide areas, there is a belief that a couple wingers could arrive still,” Phillips wrote in his report on Substack.

“Gittens is in the works, there is interest in Malick Fofana of Lyon, and the Alejandro Garnacho noise just will not go away.

“Until now, our sources had not heard too much on Garnacho other than tentative interest. However, we have been hearing more and more noise on this one throughout this week, and fresh info has also just come in on him.

“SPTC sources have heard that Chelsea have been discussing signing Garnacho on a loan to buy deal, just as they did with Jadon Sancho. Of course, both players are Manchester United players, so it would not be a deal that would be unfamiliar to either club and could suit both if the fee is right. I’m not sure if it would be a permanent buy with an option to send him back with a fee, or a straight loan with an option/obligation.

“There is nothing to suggest this is definitely what will happen, but it is something that has been discussed internally at Chelsea should they decide to go for Garnacho.”