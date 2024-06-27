Cancel your plans for the rest of the day because we are going through the entire Chelsea squad, telling you who should be sold, who should be kept, and who should be loaned out.

We didn’t bother doing the loan aspect for our Arsenal and Manchester United equivalents because their squad is nowhere near as bloated with Football Manager wonderkids. Read those after reading this though, obvs.

Robert Sanchez – Sell

This might be slightly controversial but he is pretty average at everything and has an error in him every game. Chelsea have so many goalkeepers that selling Robert Sanchez makes sense.

Djordje Petrovic – Keep

Djordje Petrovic impressed me more than Sanchez last season. That is all.

Marcus Bettinelli – Keep

Bettinelli is there to make up the numbers and we are OK with it.

Lucas Bergstrom – Loan

It is pretty clear that Bergstrom isn’t ever going to become Chelsea No. 1. Sell him now or loan him and try to boost his value.

Gabriel Slonina – Sell

Chelsea made the signing of Slonina from MLS side Chicago Fire in 2022 and loaned him out to Belgian side Eupen last August. This has been an entirely pointless signing with their other ex-MLS goalkeeper Petrovic significantly better.

Kepa Arrizabalaga – Sell

That’s right, a sixth goalkeeper. Kepa remains the most expensive goalkeeper in history but has never displayed his worth on the pitch. It’s time to cut ties permanently after his loan at Real Madrid in 2023/24.

Reece James – Keep

Reece James might be injury-prone but he is still Chelsea captain and they need to keep some homegrown players rather than selling them all.

At his best, James is one of the best right-backs in the world but we unfortunately never get to see him at his best because he is always bloody injured. Hopefully next season he can get his career back on track.

Malo Gusto – Keep

James’ injury woes have at least benefited one man in Malo Gusto, who has played an awful lot since being signed by Chelsea last January.

The Frenchman has shown plenty of promise after an unconvincing start.

Malang Sarr – Sell

This guy is somehow contracted to Chelsea until 2025. It’s time to finally cut ties.

Benoit Badiashile – Keep

Blown hot and cold since joining from Monaco. We like his potential and do not see the point in selling him.

Axel Disasi – Keep

The exact same can be said for Disasi, to be honest. It is hard to decide which ex-Monaco man has more potential as our opinion on that changes pretty much every time we watch them.

Levi Colwill – Keep

It’s a no-brainer to keep Levi Colwill at the club. He would represent an astonishing amount of pure profit and Bayern Munich are reportedly keen, but Chelsea would be shooting themselves in the foot if they sell the player they tried so hard to successfully tie down to a new contract last summer.

Trevoh Chalobah – Sell

Unfortunately, the vast number of centre-backs at the club – with Tosin Adarabioyo to come – along with the fact Colwill is absolutely better, means that selling Trevoh ‘pure profit’ Chalobah is a no-brainer. He is a very decent player and will do a good job wherever he goes.

Alfie Gilchrist – Loan

Young Alfie Gilchrist played a bit last season but at his age should be playing regularly. A Championship loan should benefit everyone involved. Leeds United are reportedly looking into the possibility.

Wesley Fofana – Keep

This is going to be a big season for Wesley Fofana, who needs to bounce back from yet another horrible injury. He gets into Chelsea’s best XI, in our opinion, and has bucketloads of potential.

Ben Chilwell – Keep

Meh. If Chelsea want to sell Ben Chilwell, nobody would begrudge them. With Ian Maatsen sold and £100m worth of left-backs at the club, it feels like Chelsea will not be doing much in the way of improvement in Chilwell’s position.

Marc Cucurella – Keep

The man who makes up the majority of that £100m, Marc Cucurella had a solid 23/24 season under Mauricio Pochettino – and was one of the most upset with his sacking – after showing an inability to play football the year before.

Ian Maatsen – Being sold

As we touched on, Aston Villa are signing Maatsen from Chelsea in a deal worth around £40m that has raised no eyebrows whatsoever with Omari Kellyman going the other way.

Moises Caicedo – Keep

Chelsea signed Moises Caicedo for the long haul last summer.

Romeo Lavia – Keep

Chelsea got a little over half an hour out of 20-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia in what was an injury-ravaged 23/24 campaign. Some might think a loan makes sense for the young Belgian but we see him as more Like A New Signing.

Lesley Ugochukwu – Loan

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Lesley Ugochukwu had a serious hamstring injury rule him out for nearly all the second half of the season. He is one of many youngsters the Blues seem to have bought for the sake of it. We’d give him a loan to prove his worth rather than stalling his progress on the Stamford Bridge bench.

Andrey Santos – Keep

We also feel that young Andrey Santos should be playing regularly but he is better than Ugochukwu and Chelsea need to keep some players to provide cover for Caicedo and the other midfielders in Enzo Maresca’s squad. He will probably be a Europa Conference League regular next term.

Enzo Fernandez – Keep

Enzo Fernandez was also signed for the long haul.

Conor Gallagher – Keep

Debatable, this. Mainly because Chelsea want to sell him to rake in some pure profit. The vast majority of people who watched Conor Gallagher play last season think it’s a bad idea to sell, pure profit or not. We agree. He was superb in a disjointed Blues team last season.

Don’t sell him to Aston Villa or Tottenham. Give the boy a new contract.

Carney Chukwuemeka – Keep

We say keep and we are not entirely sure why. Selling is definitely not an option for the future England international, but a loan could work. We will leave this one up to Maresca, who will leave it up to his bosses.

Cesare Casadei – Loan

Casadei spent the first half of last season on loan at Leicester City and we are not entirely convinced by his credentials. Another bite at the loan cherry will help us form a proper opinion.

Angelo – Loan

There are going to be a few players you forgot Chelsea signed and young Angelo definitely falls into that category. We wish we knew how good he was. We wish we knew what he looked like. We wish we knew what position he played.

Loan him to a club in England because we cannot be bothered watching Strasbourg. Four assists and no goals in 25 appearances in France last season does not fill us with too much confidence.

Cole Palmer – Keep

Things that make more sense than Chelsea selling Cole Palmer: Betting on Manchester United winning the 24/25 Premier League, wearing a Rangers shirt with Celtic shorts, enjoying The Big Bang Theory, and voting for the Conservatives in the upcoming General Election.

Noni Madueke – Keep

Had Chelsea won the race to sign Michael Olise, they might have had to sell Noni Madueke. Penalty squabbles aside, we rate him.

Diego Moreira – Sell

Not good enough. Sell him.

Omari Hutchinson – Sell

Chelsea should take advantage of the stellar campaign Omari Hutchinson had on loan at Ipswich Town last season and cash in on him because he isn’t going to become a Blues regular.

Raheem Sterling – Keep

It has been far from easy for Raheem Sterling since joining from Manchester City. If there is a big bid from Saudi Arabia, we reckon Chelsea should cash in. That seems unlikely though.

Mykhaylo Mudryk – Keep

Not good enough. Keep him.

Chelsea are hoping and praying Mykhaylo Mudryk can find his feet and reach his potential, because what we have seen from him so far has been pretty abysmal.

Christopher Nkunku – Keep

Injuries were the story of Christopher Nkunku’s debut season at Stamford Bridge. They signed a superstar and will hope he stays fit to play like one in Maresca’s team.

Nicolas Jackson – Keep

Chelsea being linked with so many strikers is not a great sign for Nicolas Jackson, who impressed while also making us wonder how he is a professional footballer. He has the Darwin Nunez bug.

Luckily for the former Villarreal man, the players the Blues are being linked with should not worry him. We are adamant Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are in the regen phase of their Football Manager save because what the bloody hell is a Samu Omorodion?

Armando Broja – Sell

Armando Broja is the pure profit sale we highly recommend Chelsea make. Even after a decent loan at Southampton in 22/23, we have failed to be convinced by the credentials of young Broja. If the Blues can get £30m, they have done very well.

David Datro Fofana – Sell

This appears to be the pointless signing we predicted a while ago. When adding him to our ranking of Chelsea’s last 50 signings, we said: ‘Can anyone else see Fofana being someone who plays four times for Chelsea before leaving for £2.5m in 2026?’

2026 might have been a bit on the ambitious side. And he already has four appearances under his belt. If he is sold this summer, we will at least be half right.

Deivid Washington – Loan

The Brazilian teenager played a little over 10 minutes in the Premier League last term. He stinks of five goals on loan at Strasbourg next season, with four of them coming in a six-match span in February.

Romelu Lukaku – Sell

What a disastrous signing this has been. £99.8m he cost, which, along with the Kepa signing, contributes towards a big chunk of that figure in the title. At least Boehly and co. can sleep well at night knowing it wasn’t them who paid that. Instead, they spent over £1billion on players to make Chelsea worse.

It is time to cut ties instead of finding another Italian club that will take him on loan for a year.

