Chelsea now look set to lose 15-year-old wonderkid in Jamal Musiala repeat after contract talks stall

A talented Chelsea youngster could be about to slip away

Chelsea’s youth setup could be set to lose one of its brightest prospects as contract talks with the representatives of 15-year-old Rio Ngumoha have reportedly stalled.

Todd Boehly has made a point of tying many of the club’s younger talents to long-term deals and has also brought several outstanding prospects to the club’s Cobham facility.

Wonderkid sees talks with Chelsea stall

Ngumoha remains one of the most precocious players in Chelsea’s Academy having established himself as a regular in the starting lineup for the Under 18s.

Chelsea allowed 14-year-old Declan Rice to leave the club on a free transfer to West Ham’s Youth system in 2013 and there are fears that the lessons from that incident have not been learned.

The Secret Scout reports that the Blues could now be set to lose one of their most promising talents in Ngumoha.

They wrote on X: “Chelsea face battle to keep 15-year-old Rio Ngumoha, as contract talks stall. A number of clubs in the Premier League waiting to make an approach as his contract expires this summer. European clubs have also made contact.”

Ngumoha is capable of playing anywhere across a front three and has been called into England Youth squads at Under 15 and Under 16 level.

The case of Rice and also the departure of Jamal Musiala are seen as big fumbles by Chelsea, even if their Academy has consistently produced players who have become valuable to the senior team.

MORE CHELSEA TRANSFER CONTENT ON F365

👉 Chelsea eye Everton star as Sesko alternative as Maresca raids Leicester for £40m Gallagher replacement

👉 Mason Greenwood: PL trio ‘move to sign’ Man Utd forward after report reveals Chelsea ‘enquiry’

👉 Arsenal hijack warning as £56m target ‘says no’ to ‘crazy proposal’; will ‘decide between three clubs’

The new Musiala?

Ngumoha has drawn a lot of comparisons with Musiala as a gifted and confident dribbler who dances through defences and can single-handedly turn games around for his side.

If his current deal with Chelsea expires it will open the door for other top Premier League sides to recruit Ngumoha this summer.

It is unclear exactly why contract talks between Chelsea and Ngumoha have stalled but with the club seeimgly eager to keep hold of the player it could be that the length or value of the deal might not be to the liking of the 15-year-old’s representatives.

Ngumoha was named Man of the Match in February 2024 during the Three Lions U16 team’s triumph over Sweden, having scored one goal and delivered two assists. He has stepped up to Under-18 level for his club and has also made his Under-21 debut for the Blues.

Given how he has progressed at Chelsea, a move away from the club wouldn’t appear to be in his best interests at the moment.