Romelu Lukaku scored his 18th goal of the season in the 4-0 win over Brighton on Thursday as the Chelsea loanee dropped a hint over his future in a post-match interview.

Goals from Paulo Dybala, Lukaku, Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante at the Stadio Olimpico look to have all-but ended Brighton’s European dalliance.

Lukaku enjoying life under De Rossi

The Belgium striker looks to be back to somewhere near his best having moved to Roma on loan from Chelsea last summer, after proposed moves to Inter Milan and Juventus fell through.

Daniele De Rossi replaced Jose Mourinho as Roma in January and Lukaku said after the game that he’s enjoying the “freedom” his new manager is allowing him.

Lukaku said: “The coach gives me more freedom in midfield and to push up.

“I have to attack the space, whereas before I was asked to hold the ball up. It is the first time I am being used as the lone centre-forward in Italy, but I’m settling well and hope we can continue improving to go far in Serie A and the Europa League.

“De Rossi talks about having new objectives every day and give your best to hit those targets. Every training session is a test and I like that, because I think great players do have to be stimulated.

“He said we have the objective of getting into the top four in Serie A and also progressing in Europe, so we can never let our foot off the gas.

“It was a different experience, but as soon as I arrived, I saw how much the fans love this team. I also called Radja Nainggolan and he helped prepare me for how I ought to behave.

“Mourinho helped me and now De Rossi is too. I try to give my best for Roma, many people don’t know what my situation was, so I thank Roma.”

Is a return to Chelsea on the cards?

Lukaku last played for parent club Chelsea at the end of the 2021/22 season, having burnt many bridges at the club after his interview with Sky Italia months into his return to the club, in which he said he wanted to return to Inter.

That is surely the controversy he’s referring to in his response to being asked whether he would like to join Roma permanently: “I don’t want to cause controversy in England, I have to be intelligent about this!”

Chelsea couldn’t agree a fee with either Inter or Juventus last summer, but will surely lower the price to ensure his exit this time around. His contract expires in 2026.