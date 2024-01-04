Dortmund ‘confident’ they will sign Chelsea star as Man Utd agreement for Sancho edges closer

Ian Maatsen and Jadon Sancho could both join Borussia Dortmund this month.

Borussia Dortmund are ‘confident’ they will sign Ian Maatsen from Chelsea in the winter transfer window, according to reports.

Maatsen spent last season on loan at Burnley, helping Vincent Kompany’s men win the Championship at a canter.

The Clarets tried to sign the Dutch full-back for £30million in the summer but he was not keen to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis.

Minutes have been very hard to come by this term, starting only once in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino has opted against giving Maatsen more playing time despite the rumours linking the 21-year-old with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City are one of the teams believed to be interested in signing the Dutch international, which would certainly be an interesting move.

Borussia Dortmund are the most recent team to be linked with Maatsen, though. If Dortmund want one of your young players, you should probably try a bit harder to keep them.

According to the Telegraph, the German giants are ‘confident’ they will land the Chelsea youngster this month.

It has not been decided whether or not Maatsen will join Dortmund or loan or on a permanent deal.

The Blues would prefer to sell the player, while Dortmund would prefer a loan deal, it is claimed.

Despite the difference in intentions, ‘the expectation in Germany’ is that a deal will be done.

The report says Dortmund’s efforts to sign Maatsen make no difference to their pursuit of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Dortmund have been linked since Sancho fell out of favour at Old Trafford in September and they have stepped up their interest in recent days.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Wednesday, saying the Bundesliga club want a deal to be sealed ‘very soon’.

“Jadon Sancho deal is already advancing to key stages! Sancho wants Borussia Dortmund and the German club want deal to happen very soon. Talks underway,” he wrote on X.

“Man United, now open to accept loan but they’ll have to pay part of Sancho’s salary BVB will have to pay loan fee.”

Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg says it is unclear whether or not Sancho’s move from Manchester United to Dortmund will include an option to buy.

A “verbal agreement” between Sancho and his former club “is done”, though.

He said: “Whether there will be an option to buy is not yet confirmed. Currently, further details of the loan are still being negotiated.

“All parties aim to finalize the deal quickly, allowing Sancho to travel to the BVB training camp in Marbella!

“Sancho, waiting for the final agreement between the clubs. Verbal agreement is done.”

