Chelsea seem to make final decision on Man Utd star as Blues look to ‘wrap up £50m deal’

Chelsea have seemingly made up their mind about Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho as they chase a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens, according to reports.

The Blues chose to loan Sancho from the Red Devils last summer after it was clear that the England international could not repair his relationship with Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea agreed an obligation to buy the former Borussia Dortmund winger for £25m or they can also break the agreement for a fee of £5m this summer.

That means Sancho’s future is still up in the air with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca coy after their 4-1 win over Real Betis last week to win the Europa Conference League.

Maresca said: “I said yesterday in the press conference. From now on we are going to sit with the club and decide what happens for next year.

“If we finish fourth, it is also because of Jadon, if we win tonight it is also because of Jadon. It is normal in a season to go a little bit up and down, it is part of the game.”

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has been pleased with Sancho’s contribution at Stamford Bridge this term and reckons he’s done enough to earn a permanent deal.

When asked about Sancho’s future after the Europa Conference League final, Cole said: “I think Jadon is a really great player and I think he’s done well.

“He’s been rotated in and out a bit but I want to see Jadon playing. You want a player like that in your squad. It will come down to a financial decision I imagine but I really like him.”

When asked whether Sancho had done enough this season to warrant a permanent transfer, Cole added: “Yes I do.

“This is a kid who went to Dortmund and was a superstar as a kid. It wasn’t working at Man United but he’s done well, he’s got his career back on track at Chelsea. I think there’s more to come from him as well.”

And now the Daily Telegraph claim that Chelsea ‘are in talks’ to sign Dortmund winger Gittens ‘and want to wrap up a deal before both clubs go to the Club World Cup’.

The England Under-21 international ‘has been expected to attract bids of more than £50 million, with a release clause of about that value in his contract’ and the potential transfer seems to indicate Chelsea could be moving on from Sancho.

It is claimed the transfer ‘will command Chelsea’s full focus with uncertainty over the future’ of Sancho with Gittens’ preferred role as on the left wing.