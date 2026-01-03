According to reports, Chelsea have opted to ‘make a move’ for Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe as a potential replacement for Enzo Maresca.

The Blues are searching for a new head coach after deciding to part company with Maresca on Thursday morning.

Maresca‘s position became untenable following a string of poor results, winning only one of their previous seven Premier League matches.

The Italian head coach has also picked a fight with club chiefs over an alleged lack of support, while he has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City to replace Pep Guardiola.

Following Maresca’s exit, Chelsea have been linked with several potential alternatives, but it has been widely reported that current Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is the favourite to replace Maresca.

It has even been claimed that an agreement has been reached between Chelsea and Rosenior, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he remains the ‘leading’ contender to replace Maresca.

On Friday night, Romano said on X: ‘Chelsea advance in process to get new head coach as soon as possible with discussions taking place.

‘Liam Rosenior remains the leading candidate with talks underway.’

Despite this, a report from Football Insider claims Chelsea have ‘made a move’ for Howe to replace Maresca as a potential alternative to Rosenior.

Regarding the reason for Howe being ‘sounded out’, the report explains: ‘Howe, 48, is firmly on Chelsea‘s radar although it remains to be seen if he would leave Newcastle mid-season to join a club where managers have a notoriously short shelf life.

‘Liam Rosenior, the Strasbourg boss, is a leading contender to succeed Maresca after his two seasons in France working for Chelsea owners BlueCo, but it is understood that Chelsea are considering alternatives to Rosenior who have proven Premier League calibre.’

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has also been linked with Chelsea, with Jason Cundy and Jermaine Pennant backing the Blues to appoint him.

Oliver Glasner is the one I would go for,” Cundy said.

“That’s where I would go. He has proven himself to be an excellent manager.

“Chelsea are not going to go out and poach the best manager. For example, we’re not going to get Pep (Guardiola).

“But I think, when you look at what Glasner has done at Crystal Palace, where he has taken them, where they have been.

“He’s had his own restrictions, by the way. He’s had his own problems at the football club for a lack of investment.”

Pennant added: “He’s lost a lot of his key players to numerous teams and he still seems to be able to get the job done.

“Premier League proven goes a long way (when) choosing a manager, it’s huge.

“If you’ve got a manager who can do it in the Premier League, year after year, especially with one hand kind of tied behind your back at Palace, I think it’s a no-brainer.

“It’s not a risk, as in Liam Rosenior could be a massive risk and if you get managers wrong your club can be in freefall.”