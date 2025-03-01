Chelsea have reportedly decided they will not sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window despite Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen’s unconvincing performances this season.

Sanchez leads the Premier League with five errors leading to goals and seven errors leading to a shot this season.

Jorgensen came in for the Spaniard after one error too many for Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, but he has been just as shaky.

The Blues have signed five goalkeepers since being taken over by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, yet none have been able to establish themselves as first-choice under Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and now Maresca.

There are big hopes for Belgian teenager Mike Penders, who is on loan at Genk, though the goalkeeper position does appear to be cursed at Stamford Bridge.

The club are content with their options in goal for now and will not invest in another candidate for the No. 1 shirt in the summer, according to Sky Sports.

As well as Penders, Serbian shot-stopper Djordje Petrovic is also out on loan and has been very impressive for Strasbourg after some decent performances in the second half of 2023/24 for the Blues.

Petrovic, and the other three goalkeepers mentioned, are options for the No. 1 shirt next term, the report states.

Despite several errors from Sanchez and Jorgensen this season, Chelsea are ‘confident’ in their goalkeepers and believe they have ‘high quality’ in that position.

The report states:

Chelsea will not sign a new goalkeeper this summer. The Blues have confidence in the four goalkeepers who are competing to be their No 1 next season. Filip Jorgensen and Mike Penders – who is on loan at Genk – are both regarded as potential elite goalkeepers. The latter will join up with Enzo Maresca’s squad at the end of the season after a deal for the 19-year-old Belgian was agreed last summer. Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic – who is on loan at Strasbourg – are also competing to be No 1. Chelsea believe they have a high-quality goalkeeping department and they have full confidence in the goalkeepers they have signed.

Petrovic’s loan departure last summer came as a surprise after proving himself to be a better option than Sanchez under Pochettino in the second half of last season.

While Sanchez and Jorgensen have been throwing them in, the 25-year-old has only conceded 26 goals in 20 Ligue Un appearances for Strasbourg.

Penders, meanwhile, has six clean sheets in 13 matches for Genk in 2024/25, though the majority of his performances have come in domestic cup competitions.

