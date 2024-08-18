The Premier League is back and so are our p*ss-boiling combined XIs. Chelsea and Manchester City are both ‘Big Six’ clubs so that fixture will do for us.

GK: Ederson (Manchester City)

We kick things off with the best ball-playing goalkeeper in the world. Ederson’s future has been a big talking point this summer with Al Ittihad keen but Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he is staying, which is a huge boost for Manchester City.

We have no idea which goalkeeper will start for Chelsea on Sunday. It could be Robert Sanchez. It could be Filip Jorgensen. It probably won’t be Djordje Petrovic. Either way, none of them are superior to Ederson.

RB: Reece James (Chelsea)

Sometimes agendas just take over and that is probably what has happened here. On his day, which comes once in a blue moon, James is one of the best full-backs in world football, and perhaps his frequent absence has blinded us a little, but our failure to be convinced by Kyle Walker means the Chelsea captain gets the nod.

The fact he is injured for Sunday’s match is beyond typical. The guy can’t catch a break. Fingers crossed this is his last time on the injury table for a long time.

CB: John Stones (Manchester City)

James’ England team-mate Stones, who has probably only seen him once in two years, gets in at centre-back. Very easy decision.

CB: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

An even easier decision.

LB: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Controversially, there is no Josko Gvardiol as two Chelsea full-backs somehow stumble their way into this combined XI. Euro 2024 recency bias is strong with this one. That, and not wanting to go with 11 Man City players, which would actually be very justifiable.

DM: Rodri (Manchester City)

Rodri is not available to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge but is the best midfielder in the world.

CM: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Silva is a player we are simply in love with. His ability to get out of tight spaces is second to none and he might go down as the most underrated dribbler in Premier League history.

Chelsea might have a £260million midfield on show this weekend, but none of them can get in over the 30-year-old Portuguese.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Absolute no-brainer, this. What a player.

RW: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

The only Chelsea player who gets into this team without any controversy…we hope. Palmer left Man City for £45m last summer and has comfortably been the Blues’ best signing in the Clearlake era. The competition is pitiful but that doesn’t take anything away from how good the England man has been. They also had to get one right. Stopped clocks and all that.

It will be interesting to see if Palmer can replicate his 2023/24 form with Enzo Maresca in charge.

LW: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

The good thing about Foden is that we can fling him anywhere in a combined XI, whether it is as a No. 10, or a winger on either side. He was always going to walk into this team and Chelsea’s lack of solid options on the left made it even more straightforward.

ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The Nordic robot is going to score 40 goals this season if he avoids injury. He obviously gets in this, and every other, combined XI.

