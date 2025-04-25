Chelsea and Man City have both identified Barcelona winger Raphinha as a ‘top priority’ for the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds United for around £55million in the 2022 summer transfer window.

His first year-and-a-half in Catalonia was very difficult with countless reports linking him with a return to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Chelsea made bids to sign the Brazilian from Leeds before his transfer to the Blaugrana and both have been linked with him throughout his time in La Liga.

However, Raphinha’s form since the start of 2024 has been absolutely phenomenal.

He is a huge reason why Barcelona are top of La Liga and in the semi-finals of the Champions League, scoring 27 goals and making 18 assists in 33 matches across both competitions.

Raphinha is the current favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or and if Barcelona win the Champions League, he will surely claim the award.

You’d think his form makes him untouchable but given Barca’s financial problems, they are reportedly open to selling the 28-year-old for the right price this summer.

According to Fichajes, there are three clubs weighing up a move for Raphinha at the end of the season.

Indeed, the Spanish website claims Chelsea, Man City and Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal are all interested.

All three clubs have made Raphinha their ‘top priority’ and are ‘urgently’ looking to add him this summer.

The report claims that Barca’s financial position could ‘force’ Raphinha out ‘if a compelling offer is made’: