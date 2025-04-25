Chelsea, Man City ‘ready to make move’ for Ballon d’Or favourite in shock Barcelona sale
Chelsea and Man City have both identified Barcelona winger Raphinha as a ‘top priority’ for the summer transfer window, according to a report.
Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds United for around £55million in the 2022 summer transfer window.
His first year-and-a-half in Catalonia was very difficult with countless reports linking him with a return to the Premier League.
Arsenal and Chelsea made bids to sign the Brazilian from Leeds before his transfer to the Blaugrana and both have been linked with him throughout his time in La Liga.
However, Raphinha’s form since the start of 2024 has been absolutely phenomenal.
He is a huge reason why Barcelona are top of La Liga and in the semi-finals of the Champions League, scoring 27 goals and making 18 assists in 33 matches across both competitions.
Raphinha is the current favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or and if Barcelona win the Champions League, he will surely claim the award.
You’d think his form makes him untouchable but given Barca’s financial problems, they are reportedly open to selling the 28-year-old for the right price this summer.
According to Fichajes, there are three clubs weighing up a move for Raphinha at the end of the season.
Indeed, the Spanish website claims Chelsea, Man City and Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal are all interested.
All three clubs have made Raphinha their ‘top priority’ and are ‘urgently’ looking to add him this summer.
The report claims that Barca’s financial position could ‘force’ Raphinha out ‘if a compelling offer is made’:
The future of Raphinha is once again at the center of the summer transfer market with three giants from different leagues ready to make a move. Manchester City, Al Hilal, and Chelsea have identified the Brazilian as a top priority, each with different motivations but the same sense of urgency.
Pep Guardiola’s team sees the Barcelona winger as the ideal solution to revitalize their left flank, an area that has not delivered the expected performance this season. In Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal aims to add Raphinha to their constellation of international stars, while in London, Chelsea believes his arrival would be key to reshaping their attack in the face of potential key departures.
Although the player has expressed his desire to stay at Camp Nou, Barcelona’s financial reality could force a departure if a compelling offer is made. The Barcelona board views the possibility of receiving a significant sum positively to ease the club’s financial situation, especially if they can secure a replacement who can maintain the team’s competitive level.
The Brazilian international’s performance has been one of the standout displays of the season for the Blaugrana. Under Hansi Flick’s guidance, he has shown consistency in LaLiga and has been pivotal in Champions League matches, establishing himself as an elite winger with outstanding stats in both goals and assists.
The race for his signature could heat up in the coming weeks, particularly if Barcelona is open to negotiating below the release clause. The stage is set for a new chapter in Raphinha’s journey, where each decision will have implications on both the sporting and financial aspects.