According to reports, Chelsea could boost Manchester United’s hopes of signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid this summer.

The Red Devils are known to be in the market for at least one more midfielder after securing a deal to land Ederson Silva from Atalanta for around £38m.

Michael Carrick‘s side have been linked with loads of potential midfield targets in recent months, with Tchouameni mooted as an ambitious alternative to more realistic options.

Towards the end of May, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tchouameni is a “dream target” for Man Utd this summer.

Romano explained: “But Aurelien Tchouameni, if you ask me, who is going to be probably internally considered as a dream midfielder target for Manchester United. He is for sure a player they love. He’s a player they believe could be another Casemiro for Manchester United.

“Then, as I always mentioned, for Real Madrid, he’s a very important player. So at the moment, the doors of Real Madrid are still closed for Aurelien Tchouameni. He’s on a big salary, so it’s a really, really difficult deal, really complicated.”

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Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd is ‘gaining traction’

As Romano mentioned, a move for Tchouameni is going to be difficult for Man Utd, but Spanish outlet Sport now claims this move is ‘gaining traction’.

According to the report, the ‘market could trigger an expected departure’ from Real Madrid, who are ‘considering’ selling Tchouameni to fund a move for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez.

It is noted that Real Madrid need to sanction a major sale to raise funds for Fernandez, who could cost 140 million euros (£120m) this summer.

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The report explains:

‘That doesn’t mean Real Madrid has decided to put him up for sale or that his departure is imminent. However, if the club ends up making a big signing in midfield and needs to raise funds to finance it, Tchouameni has all the makings of the unexpected casualty of this transfer window. ‘His potential departure isn’t the most likely scenario right now, but it’s an option that’s gaining traction.’

An issue for Man Utd is that they will not be able to raise funds with the sale of Manuel Ugarte, who is set for a prolonged spell on the sideliens with a knee injury.

And according to Caught Offside, Ugarte’s injury means Man Utd have had to ‘rethink their transfer strategy’.

The report claims:

‘This is a major problem for Michael Carrick’s squad planning, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

‘Man United had been open to moving Ugarte on this summer, either permanently or on loan, but that option now looks extremely difficult.’

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