Chelsea, Man Utd target Victor Osimhen has huge ‘demand’ for ‘expected’ transfer; two outcomes ‘favoured’
According to reports, Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen is ‘expected to move in the summer’ amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.
In recent years, Osimhen has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League as he’s emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe.
Before the 2024 summer transfer window, Napoli were intent on keeping Osimhen and priced him out of an exit.
However, his situation changed ahead of this season as Napoli opened the door to him leaving. This came as he had a fallout with club chiefs, who recruited former Chelsea and Man Utd forward Romelu Lukaku as a replacement.
Osimhen was linked with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but the two European giants could not agree on a move before the window closed.
Instead, Osimhen joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan in a short-term solution. He has 28 goals in 32 appearances this season and is among the contenders to be this year’s top scorer in Europe.
Galatasaray are unlikely to sign the 26-year-old permanently as he is attracting interest from several European giants ahead of this summer’s window.
Osimhen could head to the Premier League as Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer.
A report from ESPN confirms interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd with the prolific striker ‘favouring’ two potential moves, while Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is a cheaper alternative.
The report explains:
‘A source has told ESPN that there is no option built into the agreement for Galatasaray to make the deal permanent and that Osimhen favours a move to England or Italian giants Juventus.
The 26-year-old, who has scored 28 goals in 32 games for Galatasaray this season, is available for €65 million ($71m or £56m). He averaged better than a goal every two games during four years at Napoli.
‘Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs looking for a striker ahead of next season.
‘Chelsea have been linked with Osimhen in the past and the Nigerian is on United’s transfer shortlist for the summer window.
‘Sources have told ESPN that Osimhen has been leapfrogged by Ipswich striker Liam Delap on United’s list of priorities in part because of his salary.
‘Osimhen’s demands are expected to reach around €11m a year after tax and sources have told ESPN that United are actively trying to bring down their wage bill this summer.
‘Delap is set to be available for around £40m if Ipswich are relegated to the Championship and the 22-year-old’s wage demands would be significantly lower than Osimhen.’