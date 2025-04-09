Victor Osimhen has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

According to reports, Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen is ‘expected to move in the summer’ amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

In recent years, Osimhen has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League as he’s emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe.

Before the 2024 summer transfer window, Napoli were intent on keeping Osimhen and priced him out of an exit.

However, his situation changed ahead of this season as Napoli opened the door to him leaving. This came as he had a fallout with club chiefs, who recruited former Chelsea and Man Utd forward Romelu Lukaku as a replacement.

Osimhen was linked with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but the two European giants could not agree on a move before the window closed.

READ: CONFIRMED: Premier League secures fifth Champions League spot for 2025/26



Instead, Osimhen joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan in a short-term solution. He has 28 goals in 32 appearances this season and is among the contenders to be this year’s top scorer in Europe.

Galatasaray are unlikely to sign the 26-year-old permanently as he is attracting interest from several European giants ahead of this summer’s window.

Osimhen could head to the Premier League as Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer.

A report from ESPN confirms interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd with the prolific striker ‘favouring’ two potential moves, while Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is a cheaper alternative.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea: Report reveals decision on ‘paying’ £5m to cancel Sancho ‘agreement’ with Man Utd

👉 Chelsea submit £64m ‘offer’ to sign Arsenal target with ‘three bombshell’ signings ‘prepared’

👉 Jamie Carragher tips Chelsea to miss out on Champions League in surprise Newcastle prediction



The report explains: