Chelsea, Man Utd ‘on red alert’ as they ‘track’ €150m striker with January transfer ‘not discounted’

Chelsea are ‘tracking’ Victor Osimhen amidst the uncertainty surrounding his future at Napoli, according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

Osimhen was reportedly left ‘furious’ after Napoli posted an odd video on TikTok seemingly mocking him.

This has strained his relationship with the Naples outfit and the player’s future at the club is now up in the air with interest coming from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

He is under contract until 2025 and having cost Napoli around €80million, the Serie A champions will hope to receive north of €120m for their star player.

Chelsea may have spent around £1billion on new players in the last three transfer windows but they are lacking a goalscorer and are expected to sign a new No. 9 next year.

In fairness, Christopher Nkunku is yet to make his debut for the Blues because of injury and while he is not an out-and-out No. 9, his time in the Bundesliga has shown he is a big goalscoring threat.

There are not many better strikers out there than Osimhen and Chelsea are said to be ‘tracking’ his situation in Italy.

This is according to Jacobs, who says the Nigerian international’s future at the club is ‘uncertain’ after Napoli did not apologise in their statement explaining the bizarre TikTok video.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis will ‘only entertain a sale for a huge price’ with Osimhen ‘in high demand’.

€150m is mentioned as a price he wants but De Laurentiis is ‘concerned’ by the fact the 24-year-old has not signed the two-year contract which has been on the table all summer.

With his current deal set to expire in less than two years, it is said that interested clubs ‘will be on red alert in 2024’.

Another reason De Laurentiis is concerned is that Osimhen ‘hasn’t really enjoyed his football’ under new boss Rudi Garcia, who replaced title-winning head coach Luciano Spalletti ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Jacobs mentions ‘there are a few variables at play’, such as Napoli’s Champions League progress, potential managerial change, and the contract offer that has been on offer for months.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are among the many clubs ‘interested’ in signing Osimhen, while Manchester United have been ‘tracking him for some time’, it is added.

While it would be surprising to see the former Lille star leave in January, Jacobs says it ‘can’t be totally discounted’.

Osimhen was on fire for Napoli last term, scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 32 Serie A appearances.

This season, he has six in ten games across all competitions.

